Green light

Pitt County green lighted the courthouse this week in honor of veterans.

Operation Green Light for Veterans continues this week as Pitt County and municipal governments light local landmarks in green to recognize their military service.

County officials began lighting the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St., on Monday and will continue through Sunday. Greenville is lighting the Town Common Bridge and other communities and organizations a participating in what officials hope will be a green wave.

