While Sam Linkous hammers home the skills he has been teaching in his construction classes this year, he has managed to carve out some time for a pet project.

Construction and carpentry students at North Pitt High School are building doghouses for Pitt County Animal Services as part of Operation Pet Shelter. E&S Homes Construction of Winterville is donating materials for the project, which is designed to help people who cannot afford adequate shelter for their dogs.


