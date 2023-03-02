North Pitt High School construction and carpentry students work on a doghouse as part of Operation Pet Shelter. The project, a partnership between the school, E&S Homes Construction and Pitt County Animal Services, is designed to provide free doghouses to help owners remain in compliance with the county’s animal ordinance.
North Pitt High School construction and carpentry students work on a doghouse as part of Operation Pet Shelter. The project, a partnership between the school, E&S Homes Construction and Pitt County Animal Services, is designed to provide free doghouses to help owners remain in compliance with the county’s animal ordinance.
Kate Kosolapova, PCS Communications
One of the doghouses constructed by Sam Linkous’ students at North Pitt. His classes plan to complete as many as a dozen houses this spring and hope to continue the project in the fall.
While Sam Linkous hammers home the skills he has been teaching in his construction classes this year, he has managed to carve out some time for a pet project.
Construction and carpentry students at North Pitt High School are building doghouses for Pitt County Animal Services as part of Operation Pet Shelter. E&S Homes Construction of Winterville is donating materials for the project, which is designed to help people who cannot afford adequate shelter for their dogs.
Pitt County Animal Services Deputy Director Chris Arnold said the organization has previously worked with Boy Scout groups, but this is the first time a school has offered to help. Two dog houses the students have completed have already been provided to pets that had outgrown their previous houses.
While recent weeks have brought spring-like temperatures to the area, Arnold said that cold, rainy weather brings a deluge of calls for animal welfare checks.
“When we had this last cold snap, we started seeing that people love their pets, but they just didn’t have a proper doghouse,” he said. “They didn’t have any means of getting a nice dog house for the dog, or the dog house was too small because that’s what they could afford.”
Pitt County’s animal ordinance requires that all animals be provided with adequate shelter from the weather and specifies that temporary animal carriers or crates do not meet the requirements. Owners in violation of the ordinance may have their pets impounded.
Arnold said Operation Pet Shelter can help prevent animal cruelty by providing resources so that owners can comply with the animal ordinance and keep their pets.
“That has been the biggest misconception is that we’re the dog catcher. We’re coming to take your dog and bring it to the animal shelter,” he said. “Honestly, it’s the exact opposite. We don’t want your dog any more than you want it here. We want to provide services and education to help the people keep their animals.”
While some prefabricated kits for dog houses cost less than $100, a professionally built dog house can cost at least three times that amount.
Brandon Smith, owner of E&S Homes Construction, said his company was glad to contribute materials for the project.
“It was an opportunity for us to reinvest into the construction world. We want to invest in folks that are coming down the pipeline and might be future employees at our company,” he said. “The second win is the opportunity to do something impactful. We get to help needy families and animals.”
Smith, a Pitt County native, began taking construction classes in middle school at A.G. Cox and continued them at D.H. Conley High School.
Linkous, who is in his first year of teaching after 25 years in the construction industry, said the project is a good one for students to use to hone their skills before moving on to larger works. But also valuable is that the effort is helping them to build relationships.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” he said. “Why wouldn’t this be a good thing for our construction program to contribute to Pitt County?”
Linkous hopes to have students complete as many as a dozen dog houses this spring and would like to continue the project in the fall. Arnold would like to see the program eventually grow to involve carpentry students at additional schools.
When Animal Services employees talk with pet owners about helping them to secure a dog house, Arnold said, it opens the door for conversations about vaccination requirements and opportunities to have pets spayed or neutered to help prevent overpopulation.
“Some of the people are just uneducated on the new laws and policies. They just need to get educated and get a good doghouse,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing that we can do.”