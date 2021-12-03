A pair of festive charity events today will benefit a campaign that provides Christmas presents for children through the Salvation Army and Pitt County Schools.
Operations Santa Claus, an effort led by Greenville Fire-Rescue, is partnering with Inner Banks Media, to hold a radiothon at Great Harvest Bread Company from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Listeners will be encouraged to make monetary donations in a drive through line at the bakery at the corner of Evans Street and Plaza Drive. All of the funds will be used to buy toys and gifts for families in need.
The event also will collect new unwrapped toys and new or gently used coats.
ECU football coach Mike Houston, basketball coach Joe Dooley and Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly will participate and Fire-Rescue personnel will also be on location along with some of their fire trucks.
“Last year people were more than generous and we are hoping for the same kind of response this year,” said Inner Banks president Henry Hinton, who also is host of Talk of the Town on WTIB. “The thought of a child not having a gift on Christmas morning is an awful thing. Our community has always been generous and hopefully this will get everyone in the spirit of the season”.
Every dollar raised will be used by the local Salvation Army chapter for families on their list for Christmas. Last year’s Operation Santa Claus Radiothon raised more than $60,000.
Greenville Gives will pick up on the giving spirit starting at 5:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza. It will include the city’s tree lighting, a holiday story reading, holiday market and the opportunity to donate to nonprofit organizations including Operation Santa Claus.
The “Dude in the Red Suit” will greet guests at a central collection site and Sit with Santa photo-op spot. In addition to Operation Santa, guests can give to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, the Pet Food Pantry, and Greene Lamp Community Action (supporting JOY Soup Kitchen, Community Crossroads, and Pitt County Veterans Services).
Requested items include paper products, dental hygiene items, small bath essentials, non-perishable foods, cat and dog food, adult hygiene items, socks, gloves, winter hats and toys.
Operation Santa Claus was created more than 30 years ago by Greenville Fire/Rescue, said department spokeswoman Jessica Blackwell. Fire stations and other government offices served as collections sites and firefighters work with the Salvation Army and school system to help families in need.
Blackwell said the effort also will collect toys 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at both Wal-Mart Supercenters. The collection ends on the morning of Dec. 14 and toys will be distributed the following day. Other collection sites include:
- Any of the six Greenville Fire/Rescue Stations
- Greenville Police Department
- Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce
- Greenville City Hall
- Greenville Municipal Building
- Pitt County Courthouse
- Greenville Utilities Commission
- ECU Department of Student Engagement
“I’m excited to see the community come together and help individuals in difficult times,” Blackwell said.
She thanked community partners. “Without their help, this event would not be what it is. Partnership creates a successful event and allows us to give back to the community,” she said.
Lt. Alicia Brooks of the Pitt County Salvation Army said the effort helps the agency wish lists provided by children and families. “I’m excited about all the things with Operation Santa Claus … There’s a lot of collaboration.”
In addition to the toy drive, tickets are being sold for the Embers Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Reimage Church, 3950 Victory Lane in Winterville. All proceeds support Operation Santa Claus.
Tickets are $20 and children under 10 are free with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite or in person at Steinbeck’s Mens Shop located at 604 E. Arlington Blvd. or Inner Banks Media, 1884 Arlington Boulevard.
Brooks also said the Salvation Army kettle bell drive is underway. The effort funds the agency’s operations throughout the year.
Volunteers for bell ringers are always needed, she said. Anyone interested in volunteering can call 252-756-3388 and ask for Kim.
The Salvation Army’s mission centers around meeting human needs, Brooks said. “The last line of our mission statement internationally is that we want to meet human needs in Jesus’ name without discrimination. One of my favorite things throughout the year, but especially at Christmas, is the number of people that align with that and want to help us meet all of the needs.”