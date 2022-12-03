A radio fundraiser benefitting Pitt County Operation Santa Claus on Friday raised a record $53,375 to buy Christmas gifts for families in need.

Inner Banks Media Radio Stations broadcast live throughout the day from Great Harvest Bread Company to promote the effort including remotes with 103.7 WTIB and 107.9 WNCT. The stations asked radio listeners to bring donations, new, unwrapped toys and winter coats.


