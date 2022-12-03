Firefighters with Greenville Fire Rescue stand by as Greg Green of Great Harvest Bread Company hangs with Laura Smith and Marc Miller of the 107.9 WNCT Morning Show on Friday. Fire Fighters with Greenville Fire Rescue stand by as Greg Green of Great Harvest Bread Company hangs with Laura Smith and Marc Miller of the 107.9 WNCT Morning Show on Friday.
Fire Fighters with Greenville Fire Rescue stand by as Greg Green of Great Harvest Bread Company hangs with Laura Smith and Marc Miller of the 107.9 WNCT Morning Show on Friday.
Firefighters with Greenville Fire Rescue stand by as Greg Green of Great Harvest Bread Company hangs with Laura Smith and Marc Miller of the 107.9 WNCT Morning Show on Friday. Fire Fighters with Greenville Fire Rescue stand by as Greg Green of Great Harvest Bread Company hangs with Laura Smith and Marc Miller of the 107.9 WNCT Morning Show on Friday.
Fire Fighters with Greenville Fire Rescue stand by as Greg Green of Great Harvest Bread Company hangs with Laura Smith and Marc Miller of the 107.9 WNCT Morning Show on Friday.
Greenville Fire-Rescue personnel stationed one of their engines at Great Harvest Bread company on Friday to help raise funds for Operation Santa Claus.
A radio fundraiser benefitting Pitt County Operation Santa Claus on Friday raised a record $53,375 to buy Christmas gifts for families in need.
Inner Banks Media Radio Stations broadcast live throughout the day from Great Harvest Bread Company to promote the effort including remotes with 103.7 WTIB and 107.9 WNCT. The stations asked radio listeners to bring donations, new, unwrapped toys and winter coats.
Operation Santa Claus was started 34 years ago by Greenville Fire-Rescue and has grown with the addition of the radiothon and the Embers Christmas Show Concert, coming on Dec. 19. The money will be used to purchase Christmas gifts and toys for local families through the Salvation Army. Operation Santa Claus also identifies families in need through Pitt County Schools.
“It is a humbling experience to see the Christmas cheer that Pitt County Operation Santa Claus brings to underprivileged children within Pitt County. I can’t wait to continue this awesome effort and give back to the community during a time of need”, said Jessica Blackwell, Fire and Life Safety Educator/Public Information Officer for Greenville Fire-Rescue.
“We at the Salvation Army get to see the need every year at this time and we are so grateful for the community coming together and supporting these efforts during the holiday season,” said Alicia Brooks, Corps Officer for Pitt County Salvation Army.
“It is an honor to be able to help during the holidays. The Operation Santa Claus Radiothon is our favorite event of the year”, said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media and host of the morning radio show Talk of the Town. “To be able to raise this much money in our community shows how incredibly generous our listeners are”.
Operation Santa Claus continues through Dec. 15. Fire-Rescue and the Salvation Army will be at both Walmart Supercenter stores in Greenville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today collecting toys for the drive.
The collected toys will be picked up from collection sites throughout the county on Dec. 15 and dropped off at the warehouse behind Station 6, 3375 East 10th St. Social workers and counselors from Pitt County Schools will come to collect toys for the students in their schools.
The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, will give a benefit concert Dec. 19 at Reimage Church, 3950 Victory Lane. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and children under 10 get in for free! Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com and in person at Telco Credit Union, Reimage Church, and at the IBX Media studios at 1884 W. Arlington Blvd.
Every dollar from ticket sales from the Embers Christmas Show will add to the final total for this year’s efforts, organizers said.