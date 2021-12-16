Santa works hard and Pitt County Schools staff is doing the same to make sure area children have the best Christmas they can this year.
At the 33rd annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus on Wednesday, school social workers and counselors were assisted by Greenville Fire—Rescue paramedics and firefighters as they sorted through more than $50,000 worth of toys donated by residents and purchased through fundraising.
Kim Anderson, a school social worker, said that the drive will help more than 50 families this year.
“A lot of kids do not get what they want for Christmas or even gifts at all,” Anderson said. “Some kids do not even know what Christmas is until these gifts are at their door, so it means a lot to the families.”
Jeremy Cleaton, a captain with Greenville Fire-Rescue, said that though it is not a typical service that his staff provides, being able to give Christmas to children is still part of the job.
“Any opportunity we have to serve our community, no matter what the capacity is, it is exciting for all of us here,” Cleaton said. “Outside of providing fire and EMS rescue services, we can provide by donating time to help our community.”
Fundraising by the fire department — alongside the Salvation Army — at a radiothon earlier this year was responsible for $16,000 worth of the toys.