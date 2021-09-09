An after-school program for girls in west Greenville working restart activities shuttered by the pandemic and selling plates and seeking donations for much-needed funds.
Operation Sunshine has served the community since 1968 when it was founded by group of Christian women who united to give young ladies a constructive and nurturing environment in the summer and after school, organizers said.
It was not able to operate in a virtual setting when schools closed in March 2020 so it was forced to halt activities. It lost grants that funded the operation as a result, said recording secretary and former Pitt County teacher Lillian Outterbridge.
"The program is still much needed in our city for our youth," Outterbridge said. "The drive-through meal’s purpose is to raise money to keep the program open and going.”
Operation Sunshine helps young ladies age 5 to 13 to stay in school, pass their grades, graduate, live successful lives, and give back to the community, organizers said.
The new executive director is Veronica Stokes, a former Pitt County educator and Operation Sunshine alumna. “I must have been about 10 years old when I begged my mother and father to let me be part of it. I grew up in the west Greenville area and I had the privilege of being a part of Operation Sunshine.”
The program is planning to restart with 20 girls on Oct. 4, Stokes said. "We want to provide a motivational program, structured activities that cultivate and support academic success, build social social skills, cultural awareness, personal growth, self esteem to economically and socially deprived girls within the Pitt County area. We are very proud of the work we’ve done in the past and are doing now. Operation Sunshine has a positive history of building girls up, and we want to continue that legacy.”
A limited number of dinner plates will be available and include barbecue chicken, cabbage, string beans, potato salad and other treats. Tickets are available by calling 355-7981 and 916-7639.
“We would love for anyone who believes in giving and helping to support us," Outterbridge said. "The tickets for plates are $10, but you can always make a donation and make the check out to Operation Sunshine.”