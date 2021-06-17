A former Greenville city councilwoman urged council members to take a different approach for locating a restaurant and event space on the Town Common.
Marion Blackburn was one of three people who spoke against a proposal to rezone 5.23 acres of the Town Common from office-residential high density and residential high density multi-family to downtown commercial.
Staff brought the recommendation to the City Council so the city could pursue a partnership with a developer to locate a restaurant and event space on the eastern side of the Town Common.
Blackburn was on the council that approved a master plan in 2010.
The plan was “to maximize potential of the park, address park deficiency and safety and address the needs and desires of the community,” Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin said.
One of the primary goals of the 2010 plan “was to encourage and promote the idea of private entities supporting the redevelopment of Town Common through carefully constructed agreements,” he said. A cafe, kayak and bicycle rental, restaurants and gift shops and a multi-purpose civic center were some of the suggested projects.
The plan was updated in 2016. Blackburn was not on the council at that time.
“Common means shared, a place hailed at the same time by each of us individually and all of us collectively,” Blackburn said. “This park is our treasured urban space.”
The council should review what it wants to do and find the best way to do it if it’s going to give up any part of the Town Common, she said.
Commercial downtown is a zoning designation created for locations where buildings stand shoulder to shoulder, Blackburn said.
“Should we take a zoning designed for storefronts and streets, cars and commerce and force it on parkland? No we should not,” Blackburn said.
She proposed the council create a zoning specifically for parks that will allow limited development. It could be named “parks mercantile, small parks commerce or parks market,” she said. The rezoning would have defined uses tailored to park space that were low-intensity and small-scale.
That way the city could build a small eatery like an open terrace cafe or a small concession stand, Blackburn said. The building could also have a Greenville history museum, a science exhibit about the Tar River or the Shore Drive community that was demolished as part of an urban renewal project.
Councilman William Bell asked Blackburn if creating a new park and business zone was discussed in 2010.
Rezoning wasn’t the issue at hand, Blackburn said. The schematics and first master plan never talked about large buildings, she said.
Mayor P.J. Connelly asked Cowin if a civic building was part of the 2010 and 2016 plans. Cowin said yes.
“For the last 11 years in the plan there was always a large structure,” Connelly said.
Councilman Rick Smiley said the rezoning proposal has created a lot of confusion among people who have contacted him, specifically, why staff recommended rezoning 5.3 acres when the plan is to build only on the 1.4 acres of Town Common property.
Smiley said he also agrees with Blackburn’s recommendation that a new zoning be created for parks.
Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer said he would be “amenable” to making “edits.”
Councilwoman Monica Daniels said whatever development occurs it needs to match the family atmosphere of the park.
Because of state rules governing virtual meetings, the council will vote on the recommendation on Monday.
Smiley asked if he could make a motion directing staff to reduce the amount of land rezoned and begin development of a new zoning designation.
He later said he would wait until Monday to make his motion.
“From 2010, to 2016 and beyond, staff has been tasked with continuing to make the Town Common a gathering place,” Connelly said. When he joined the council hardly anyone used the space, he said. Now there are events every weekend.
“Anything that is developed on the park needs to be in close relationship to what is there now, it needs to maintain that, it needs to be a parklike atmosphere, it needs to be something everyone can enjoy,” Connelly said.