Leaders in Greenville on Monday passed a resolution asking Gov. Roy Cooper to take a regional approach to reopening the state’s economy, while Cooper on Tuesday defended his order against mounting Republican criticism that it moves too slowly, stating “pandemics cannot be partisan.”
The Greenville City Council voted 5-1 for a resolution asking Cooper to modify the order that took effect on Friday. A similar motion put before the Town Council in Winterville on Monday failed, as did an effort by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on May 4.
The developments came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pitt County increased by at least seven to 174 on Tuesday. The state Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting the county had 179 confirmed cases of the virus.
Statewide, numbers increased about 300 to 15,350 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning with 577 related deaths, an increase of 27 compared to Monday. About 80 percent of people infected by the virus experience mild symptoms or none at all.
Cooper’s altered COVID-19 order allows more businesses to open as long as social distancing rules are followed. But barber shops, movie theater and gyms remain closed and restaurants can’t offer dine-in meals. Some breweries are offering take-home orders, but most bars and clubs are effectively closed.
The governor, who is a Democrat, is facing criticism from elected Republican officials and demonstrators who gather weekly outside his home. Despite pressure he is keeping narrow the exceptions for churches to hold services indoors, the Associated Press reported. That leaves most religious communities stuck meeting outside if more than 10 people want to gather.
Cooper said the decisions are based on the premise that people gathering indoors and sitting are at higher risk to spread or catch the virus than those outside or walking indoors. He also said there was little chance the state would ease restrictions further before May 22, citing time to review case and hospitalization data following the first step of his three-phase plan.
“We’re going to rely on the science and the facts to tell us when we need to reopen,” Cooper told reporters on Tuesday. “I know that people are hurting because of this virus, and I know that our economy is hurting because of this virus. But the health of our people and the health of our economy go hand and hand.”
The Republican members of the Council of State — six of the 10 elected executive branch officials — wrote Cooper earlier on Tuesday seeking information why specific industries aren’t being allowed to open. They say while other Southern states ease restrictions for eateries, barber shops and salons, those in North Carolina are in danger of closing permanently.
The council members said the state is faring better in cases and deaths compared to the rest of the nation. “There are numerous ways to protect lives and livelihoods at the same time while allowing healthy North Carolina citizens to return to work and giving them the ability to provide for themselves and their families,” wrote the council members, including Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. He is running against Cooper for governor this fall.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly did not criticize Cooper when he presented a resolution at Monday’s regular council meeting asking the governor to modify the phased approach.
“I think this is just a step in asking state officials and the governor to allow a regional approach, allow us as a region to discuss how we reopen, how we get people back to work in a safe manner,” Connelly said.
“It should be guided directly with our health department, our health director, those medical professionals. I think is should show eastern North Carolina should come together and come up with a way to get eastern North Carolina back to work in a safe manner,” he said.
Councilman Rick Smiley said he supported the resolution since it doesn’t seek to eliminate the phased approach or change the metrics for determining when a community can move into the next phase.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels wasn’t convinced. She said she would like to hear from Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County public health director, and a representative from Vidant Health.
Daniels said it was their presentations that led the City Council to approve a local stay-at-home order before the governor issued the statewide order.
“I think that’s something the public may have questions or want to hear,” Daniels said. “We want to get open and stay open and we want it done safety.”
Councilman William Litchfield said the resolution isn’t asking for a change in the rules, just that a regional approach be taken. Litchfield said if the governor doesn’t want to take the approach nothing will change.
Given the lower numbers of confirmed infections and the lower percentage of people being tested who are positive, Litchfield said, “I see no reason not to do this considering the numbers.”
“What are the numbers?” Daniels asked. “The numbers are going up in Jacksonville, the numbers are going up in Wake County and that’s a lot closer to us than Mecklenberg County.”
Councilwoman Rose Glover, the city’s mayor pro tem, said she recognizes the financial strain personal services providers such as hair stylists, barbers and tattoo artists are experiencing. However, she doesn’t see how they can follow social distancing guidelines and perform their jobs.
“I am a little torn by what-if. If the governor says yes, how do we do this?” Glover said.
When the vote was taken, Daniels was the only one to vote against the resolution.
The Winterville Town Council voted down a resolution 3-2 to skip Phase One of Cooper’s plan and enter directly into phase two, which employs fewer restrictions.
Councilman Mark Smith made the motion saying he thought the governor’s plan was extremely slow compared to plans in other states.
“I think our business owners have the right to open their business when they want to open it and close it when they want to close it. I think as Americans we have the opportunity to patronize those businesses if they’re open, and if we don’t feel comfortable, then to not patronize those businesses,” Smith said.