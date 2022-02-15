A new masking policy in Pitt County Schools includes options for allowing those exposed to COVID-19 to remain in school, but at least for a few days exposed student athletes might have to sit out.
The Board of Education voted 7-1 to end the mask mandate for all staff and students beginning today. Under the new mask-optional guidelines, anyone who comes in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 will be allowed to remain in school as long as they remain symptom free, wear a mask for 10 days after exposure and get tested for COVID at required intervals.
The guidelines are part of Duke/ABC Collaborative’s new Test to Stay, an optional program designed to help reduce the numbers of students sent home to quarantine.
“This is an opportunity to keep kids in school,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said of the program, which would require parental consent. “This would be another test that they can actually stay in (school).”
The program prohibits students who are exposed to COVID from participating in athletics or other extracurricular activities until after day five following their exposure. There are exceptions for students who are fully vaccinated, students who have had COVID in the last 90 days or in cases where the student and the person with COVID had no unmasked contact.
For school districts where masking is mandatory, students are not required to sit out of athletics or other activities following close contact with someone with COVID-19.
“Before, Pitt County Schools was a mask-required setting and the rules for the mask-required setting are different from the mask-optional setting,” a schools system spokesman said. “It’s important for people to understand that the guidelines changed.”
The district issued guidance last week on its new optional masking policy, along with COVID testing programs offered at schools. Visit bit.ly/PCSMaskOption to read the full document.
These guidelines will only be in place until new recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services take effect on Monday.
Updated recommendations from the Department of Health and Human Services indicate that staff and students may continue school activities following an exposure unless they have coronavirus symptoms or test positive.
Lenker said last week that the school district is equipped with 4,000 tests to begin the new Test to Stay program, which requires participating students to be tested for COVID at least twice.
Students and staff who choose not to participate in the Test to Stay program and are not exempt from quarantine will be excluded from school for five days after exposure and must wear a mask for an additional five days after returning to school. Those who do not want to return to school masked can choose to quarantine at home for 10 days after exposure.
Also last week, the school board voted unanimously to use a portion of $1.6 million available in designated state funding to hire 15 additional nurses and nurse extenders through IntelliChoice to help with COVID testing and tracking data. Director of Student Services Karen Harrington said the school district already works with IntelliChoice to serve exceptional children who need one-on-one nursing care.
“Our COVID contacts within the schools and our nurses have had to do the COVID mitigation, tracking and also recently, the addition of the testing,” Harrington said.
The Test to Stay program is one of two testing options available in Pitt County Schools. The district began making optional symptomatic COVID testing available on campus in January when students returned from break to begin the spring semester.
Permission of a parent is required for students to be tested. Offered by MAKO Medical Testing, the tests are available at all school sites and are administered by nurses or other school staff members.