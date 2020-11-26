The Friends of Old Martin County Courthouse is offering a tribute to Williamston’s famous Sunny Side Oyster Bar as its 2020 Christmas Ornament Fundraiser.
Ornament No. 28 is “Sunny Side Inn — Oyster Bar,” the latest in a line of ornaments the group offers to help fund renovations and upkeep of the 1885 courthouse.
Sunny Side is a traditional oyster bar that draws visitors from throughout the region. The establishment started as a small grocery store operated by Theodore Roberson and wife, Annie, in 1929.
The oyster bar first began operating in part as a restaurant called the Sunny Side Inn in 1931.
Around 1934-35, Roberson and his sons, Charles T. and George Roberson, expanded the restaurant to include the oyster bar at the rear of the building.
With Theodore’s death in 1940, according to the society, the grocery portion of the business, known as the Sanitary Service Market was closed, and by 1945, the restaurant advertised exclusively as the Sunny Side Oyster Bar, and it has been in operation since.
Both the original store and restaurant of craftsman’s style wood frame construction comprise the business operating today.
The ornament was created from an original by Williamston artist Glinda Fox with support from the Francis M. Barnes Charitable Trust.
The ornament is part of an ongoing collection that represents historic sites and moments significant to Martin County history. It and previous ornaments are on sale through December for $25 by visiting www.oldcourthouseculturalcenter.com.
The Friends of Old Martin County Courthouse Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to restore and maintain the historic courthouse.
The ornament is delivered with a card that provides history about the subject. Call 792-5243 for more information.