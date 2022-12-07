Costumed carolers roaming the streets during last weekend’s Taste of Farmville may have looked as if they were part of the scenery, like horse-drawn carriages pulled in to add some Christmas charm.
But those Victorian-era characters were no holiday backdrop. They were setting the stage for Farmville Community Arts Council’s “Our Victorian Family Christmas,” which opens Thursday at Paramount Theater.
The comedy, which continues through Sunday, centers on a Victorian-era home where audience members have been invited to take part in a family Christmas celebration, complete with games and a holiday sing-along. FCAC Artistic Director Natasha Smith, who stars as hostess Annie Price, wrote the script.
“So much of what we know of Christmas today started in the Victorian era,” Smith said, explaining that traditions such as Christmas cards and the yule log date back to the 19th century. “It’s very classic Christmas. The idea is to celebrate all those things.”
Onstage, the Price family is hosting a Christmas party, enjoying stories and music before sending the children off to bed for the night. Classic tales popularized in the 1800s, including “The Gingerbread Boy” and Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” make their way into the script as skits performed by family members and guests.
“It’s very similar to a variety show,” Smith said. “It just has a theme.
“We do have multiple times where we will invite someone to come on stage with us,” she said. “They become part of some of our skits. It is very interactive, and it is designed so they’re in the room with us. There is no ‘fourth wall’ (imaginary wall that traditionally prevents actors from interacting with the audience). It is fully scripted, but how certain things happen might be different depending upon the audience members chosen.”
Director Kevin Lee, who previously directed Smith in “Steel Magnolias” in the spring, said he was willing to take on the project due to the quality of “An Evening of Poe,” which Smith also wrote using public domain works of Edgar Allan Poe.
“We didn’t make a big deal about it being locally written,” Lee said of Smith’s work, which FCAC performed this fall. “It was so good and so well received.
“The hardest part of being a playwright is writing dialogue,” he said. “The way she did that was so perfect and so seamless, the way she sewed it together, and this is the same thing.”
Lee generally prefers scripted productions over improvisation, but he was drawn to the idea for “Our Victorian Family Christmas,” which features both.
“This is the first time I’ve directed anything like this,” he said.“You need people who can interact with the audience, and if they throw you a curve ball you can catch it.”
One of the things that threw the cast during its one-month preparation for the show was having to move rehearsals from Paramount Theater for Dance Unlimited’s “Nutcracker” presentation. The cast rehearsed a few blocks away in the home of Thomas Eubanks, a Farmville Middle School student making his FCAC debut as Georgie.
Lee said that while an in-home rehearsal was an unusual scenario, it should help cast members get into character for the show, for which the stage is set as a family’s living room.
For the cast of six adults and three children, Lee reached out to several actors he has directed in the past, including Patrick Reid, who is part of FCAC’s annual Ghost Walk, and Roberta (Bobbie) Bonnet, whom he directed in Magnolia Arts Center’s “Driving Miss Daisy.”
New to the Farmville stage is Todd Zimmerman, who formerly acted in a children’s theater company.
“We did interactive shows at schools where we would bring audience members up on stage,” he said. “One of the shows we did was ‘A Christmas Carol’ where I played Scrooge and the other actor had to play all of roles. In this, I have to be in ‘A Christmas Carol’ playing all of the other roles sand not Scrooge. Going through the script, it’s reminding me so much of what we did then.”
“Our Victorian Family Christmas” is Zimmerman’s first show since moving to North Carolina six years ago.
“I thought I was in my show retirement, but Kevin has pulled me out,” he said. “As soon as I read through the script, it drew me in right away.”
Lee believes the script will have the same effect on the audience, even though the show will be something members have never heard of before.
“It’s going to make it so much fun for the audience, I believe, to be a part of something where it’s not like anything they’ve seen before in theater,” he said. “It’s going to be a unique experience. They’re going to be singing along, we hope, to Christmas carols that everybody knows, with fun games, funny stories.”
Lee expects the show to be so popular that the arts council will want to perform some version of it again next year. He can envision “Our Victorian Family Christmas” becoming part of the town’s holiday traditions, much like Taste of Farmville or Saturday’s annual Christmas parade, which also will feature characters from the show.
“That’s Farmville,” Lee said. “There’s always something going on here. Living in Farmville is like living in a Hallmark movie at Christmastime.”
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present “Our Victorian Family Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10 at the historic Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. An additional matinee performance will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and $25 for premium seating, with a discount for arts council members. Visit farmville-arts.org or facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.