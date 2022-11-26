Out of state gas stations invading Greenville

The frame of a future Royal Farms location at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard is one of three projected to be built in Greenville by the Baltimore-based gas station and convenience store chain.

 Pat Gruner/the daily reflector

Gas station and convenience store hybrids are making Greenville a priority destination in their migration to North Carolina, but a business professor questions why now with Pitt County having some of the state’s lowest prices at the pump.

Three Royal Farms stations are under construction in the Greenville area. The Baltimore-based chain was approved for a station with outdoor dining at Stantonsburg and Allen roads, a similar store at Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street and a third on the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard.


