Gas station and convenience store hybrids are making Greenville a priority destination in their migration to North Carolina, but a business professor questions why now with Pitt County having some of the state’s lowest prices at the pump.
Three Royal Farms stations are under construction in the Greenville area. The Baltimore-based chain was approved for a station with outdoor dining at Stantonsburg and Allen roads, a similar store at Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street and a third on the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard.
Shelby Kemp, a project manager at Royal Farms, said the Greenville locations do not have a set date for opening, but the company hopes to be operating in the early to mid-spring of 2023.
“We chose Greenville because of the growth opportunities available to us,” Kemp said in an email. “We love that the area is very business friendly and that it also has also been listed as one of the ‘South’s Best College Towns’ by Southern Living. We’re really looking forward to being members of the Greenville community.”
A news release said that the first Royal Farms store in the state will be built in Grandy, with additional locations to follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston and Jacksonville.
At a Nov. 17 meeting of Greenville’s Board of Adjustment, a firm representing Pennsylvania-based Wawa gas stations and convenience stores was granted a special-use permit for locations at 3600 S. Memorial Drive and East 10th Street near Parkside Drive. The locations could be among Wawa’s first in North Carolina. In March, news outlets around the state reported Wawa was scouting locations to have stores in the state by 2024.
Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa Inc., confirmed in an email that Greenville was a point of interest for the company.
“We are thrilled to confirm we are expanding to North Carolina,” Wolf said. “While we can’t confirm specific locations or timelines for construction at this stage in the process, we can say that we are actively looking into potential sites for new Wawa stores in North Carolina, including Greenville, and that we hope to open our first stores in the state by 2024.”
Sheetz, also a Pennsylvania company, has six locations in the Greenville area. Two of those stores have undergone millions of dollars in remodeling since 2020. The location at 1000 Charles Blvd., closed for months for a $4.5 million demolition and rebuilding, reopened Nov. 17. The location now offers a drive-through, indoor dining space and updated underground fuel storage tanks.
The Sheetz on Fire Tower Road underwent a remodel and reopened in 2021 with similar amenities, but on a smaller scale. At a July 2021 meeting of the Board of Adjustment, Jamie Gerhart, director of real estate for Sheetz Inc., said that drive-throughs became essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to adapt to how new customers shop.
Nicholas Rupp, a professor and interim chair of East Carolina University’s Department of Economics, said that the timing of the surge in businesses is odd. On Tuesday, AAA reported Pitt County’s gas prices were the lowest in the state at just over $3.11, compared to the statewide average of $3.30. While that is a welcome break for consumers, Rupp said it cuts into profit margins for area gas stations.
“(Greenville) is highly competitive,” Rupp said. “As we teach in economics classes, as you have more firms selling a very similar product, prices approach marginal cost. What that simply means is the profit margin gets squeezed as more firms enter, and no one firm in Greenville has a dominant market share. My guess ... would be Speedway probably has the biggest market share.
“That would be the last county I want to enter is Pitt County with all these other gas competitors, because the margins appear to be so low,” he said. “I drove this morning to Emerald Isle and I can tell you, the lowest gas prices were where I filled up at the Walmart in Greenville at $3.05. It was not $3.05 on the way to the beach — it was $3.19 in New Bern and $3.29 on the way to Emerald Isle.”
Wolf and Kemp did not respond to an inquiry about how fuel margins are impacting their respective companies’ decisions to come to Greenville.
Rupp said the low margins could be due in part to the opening of the new Circle K station on Fire Tower Road. He said when a new station opens it is likely to offer a promotional price. He said that was the strategy of Sheetz when it first began operations, a tactic that can break people of their gas routines with low prices in hopes of making the new station their regular spot to get gas.
“These new companies do these enticements where they offer very low margins initially to get you in the habit of filling up there,” Rupp said.
Wolf and Kemp did not respond to a question about whether the new Wawa or Royal Farms stores will offer such discounts. A news release from Royal Farms did note that first responders in uniform get free coffee at their stores.
While both traditional fuel stations and hybrid restaurants are concerned with margins on fuel, Rupp said stores like Wawa, Sheetz and Royal Farms can fall back on food as a revenue generator.
“They’re making their money not on the gasoline but on the foot traffic to get people to their food enterprises,” Rupp said of Sheetz. “These other companies entering, they would not be entering if they did not think they could make money. But I question how much they are making on gas.”
Royal Farms has a menu that is centered around fried chicken, while Wawa’s fare consists of various hot and cold sandwiches, salads and other quick bites.
Will conventional restaurants feel the effects of more convenience stores where people can fill up people’s bellies as well as their cars? Rupp doesn’t think so. Instead, he believes it is grocery stores and fast food locations that could take a hit.
“It’s rare in our household we have a discussion of, ‘Do you want to get Parker’s (Barbecue) or do you want to get Sheetz?’” Rupp said. “It’s more convenience food, not dinner, at least from my perspective. I’m sure some people do eat their dinner at Sheetz, but I think Sheetz are not really competing with Parker’s for food.
“I think who Sheetz is competing with is Harris Teeter and Publix. Instead of getting a six pack at Harris Teeter, why not get a six pack while you’re filling up here. You don’t need to make another trip.”