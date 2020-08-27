An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Pitt County Detention Center likely began after an asymptomatic guard exposed inmates, Pitt County’s Health Director said on Wednesday.
Nine inmates in a barracks-style unit and two officers have tested positive for the virus so far, officials reported. Dr. John Silvernail said he was notified late last week about the cluster.
He said it was likely the virus came into the facility recently. “These individuals have mild symptoms, so it would look like it was of recent duration,” the health director said.
Administrators at the detention center and the sheriff’s office, along with contracted physician staff, have been working with the health department to conduct contact tracing to identify positive cases, care for the sick inmates and prevent further spread, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Prior to assignment to the general population, every inmate housed at the detention center goes through a 14-day quarantine process, the release said. Since March 1 the detention center has processed more than 5,100 inmates.
Temperature checks, electronic visitation, electronic first appearance, limited movement and aggressive cleaning regimens have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the release said.
“We will remain vigilant in our response to protect the inmates and our staff members,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “We will continue to monitor the situation, meet with our medical team and the county’s public health team to meet this situation head-on and provide a continued safe environment for everyone involved.”
Seventy-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pitt County on Wednesday, down from 89 on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. A new record for the single-day case total was set on Saturday at 98.
Statewide 1,244 new cases were reported on Wednesday, down from 1,345 on Monday. A total of 1,004 people were hospitalized statewide on Monday, DHHS reported, up from 947 on Sunday.