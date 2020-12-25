It seems Greenville has taken sculpture to heart.
Organizers of the DownEast National Juried Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition have asked artist Matthew Duffy of Washington, D.C., to resubmit his previously selected work — Low-Poly Open Heart — because it has been so popular in the community.
This is the first time a piece in the sculpture exhibition has been tapped for resubmission, the executive director of the community arts council said.
Organizers want the bright red, geometric heart to remain outside Greenville City Hall’s West Fifth Street entrance for another year, said Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge. The council partners with the city on its public arts program.
“This sculpture has received so much interest with social media likes, photo ops and has really become a symbol of our city,” Garriott said. “We were delighted when Matthew Duffy agreed to lease this sculpture to us for one more year.”
The 2021 DownEast National Juried Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is an art competition with two components: the outdoor exhibition, which is a year-long art display, and a one-month indoor exhibition.
When the competition started in 2006 it was a joint exhibition between Emerge Gallery, the city and East Carolina Student Galleries.
This year’s event will see 16 sculptures placed throughout Pitt County. Six will be placed on Greenville city property and the remaining will be placed in the Town of Winterville, Greenville Museum of Art, the Town of Farmville, Wahl-Coates School of the Arts and ECU’s Student Galleries, Garriott said.
The 2021 outdoor exhibition saw a record number of applicants — nearly 100, she said.
“That is pretty amazing for a large-scale outdoor competition because there are not a lot of artists who can do the scale or have the expertise of this competition,” Garriott said.
A two-person panel, Tom Drugan and Laura Haddad, who worked with the city on its Emerald Loop art trail, reviewed the applicants and presented a priority list of 24 sculptures.
Prizes are presented to the top three sculptures, according to materials presented to the Greenville City Council earlier this month.
The Civic Arts Committee reviewed the list and then presented 16 recommendations to the entities that will be displaying the art, Garriott said.
Greenville’s six pieces will be displayed throughout Greenville’s Uptown District and on the greenway, she said.
The Greenville City Council reviewed the six recommendations at its Dec. 14 workshop.
During the spring and fall, council members adopted a series of measures requiring all public art placed on city-owned property to have council approval. The policy requires the art project to be reviewed during a workshop and voted on the following month.
Garriott said given the length of time involved in the approval process, there is a chance one or more of the artists may have sold their piece or had it selected for another competition.
She presented the council with three alternative choices that she said would work in the city’s six display locations.
While council members had no questions or comments about Garriott’s proposal, Mayor P.J. Connelly said, “We are looking forward to seeing the art features that will help attract people to our wonderful city.”
If the Greenville City Council approves the selected pieces, they will be installed in March and remain on display until February 2022.
Garriott later said it is an exciting time for public arts in Greenville.
“With this next project, we will have had or will be having five public art projects going on in the City of Greenville. I think that’s pretty amazing,” she said.
The other projects are a recently completed mural on the building that houses the ArtLab on Dickinson Avenue, the Unite Against Racism street mural, a mural being painted on the Fourth Street Parking Garage, and wrapping traffic signal boxes at Evans and Fifth streets, Cotanche and Fifth and Cotanche and Reade Circle with three separate pieces of vinyl art.
When discussions about the Unite Against Racism street mural began, Garriott and other project supporters noted that no previous public art project had been created by a Black artist.
Garriott said she doesn’t know if any of the sculptures selected for this year’s outdoor exhibition were created by Black artists.
“This is a blind jurying process, meaning that the jurors only see an image of the piece with corresponding information of title, medium, and size. This competition is solely based on the artistic merit of the work,” Garriott said. “We do not request information about the artists’ races or ethnicities for this competition, therefore we are unaware of this until the artists install their work.”