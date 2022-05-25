Two outgoing Greenville City Council members who are stepping down from their posts next month were honored for their tenure.
District 5 Councilman William Litchfield and At-large Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer reflected on their time on the council and their hopes for Greenville’s future after being presented plaques at the start of Monday’s City Council meeting.
“They are incredible leaders for our community. The City of Greenville should be thankful for their leadership over the last four-plus years. It’s truly been an honor to have them on the council and work with them,” said Mayor P.J. Connelly.
Councilman Rick Smiley shared part of a letter Founding Father John Adams wrote to his son about public service, “... the business of the people must be done by someone and if good, honest men refuse it, others will not.”
Litchfield and Meyerhoeffer did not seek re-election after serving 4 1/2 years, citing their desire to spend more time with family. Litchfield said Monday was his daughter’s birthday.
“It’s been a sacrifice of my time and my family’s time but it has been worth it,” Litchfield said.
“When I started this four-and-a-half years ago it was to serve and give back to the community and that’s what I feel like we’ve done,” Litchfield said. He thanked the returning council members for continuing the work and their willingness to sacrifice their time.
Meyerhoeffer shared that sentiment.
“The best ability is your availability and that was suffering between trying to make it here, trying to be with my kid and be with my family. It came down to what matters most to me … my family is more important and it just became too tough to balance it all,” Meyerhoeffer said.
Throughout the brief ceremony the departing council members and their colleagues who are returning talked about how they got along and always tried to find ways to work together.
In a later interview, Meyerhoeffer said he’ll miss the short meals council members shared before each meeting.
“I’ve voted with and against every single person up here, some more than others, but we’ve still been able to work in a very positive environment,” Meyerhoeffer said.
Meyerhoeffer said when he reflects on his service, he thinks about the council’s achievements since the COVID-19 pandemic struck North Carolina.
“We were still able to keep the city on track, balanced our budget, improved the city, kept the tax rate low,” he said. “We’re building an unbelievable facility (the community pool) in west Greenville … I was a little concerned about approving this during the pandemic because we weren’t sure what our revenues were going to look like but this is one of so many things I think about that are going to be great for the community.”
Litchfield said the creation of the Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance was the action he is most proud to have been involved with.
“It was something that when campaigning for my first term, that was something that was important. Creating a cohesive, more regional economic development partnership,” Litchfield said. “While there is still more work to be done, it’s moving in the right direction.”
Like Meyerhoeffer, Litchfield said he’ll miss the working relationship with other council members.
“Each of us represent our own districts, but we all really represent the city and we all see that,” he said. “When something is needed in a certain district we rally around each other and get it done.”
Litchfield praised City Manager Ann E. Wall and the city employees for their work, saying it was a pleasure to work with them.
“We have excellent leadership here in the city and it shows when you drive around Greenville,” he said.
Wall returned to compliment.
“We can’t do it without the council and we truly appreciate the support of all the council,” Wall said.
Meyerhoeffer offered a suggestion to the new council.
“I would like to see us continue to address our infrastructure,” he said. “The No. 1 complaint I received before I decided to run was about our roads. The No. 1 complaint I receive to this day is about our roads, so I hope they continue to address that and increase the funding for that.”
In the newly approved fiscal year 2022-23 budget that goes into effect July 1, the council budgeted $2.8 million for the city’s pavement improvement program.
The new Greenville City Council will be sworn in on June 6. Incumbents Connelly, Smiley, Rose Glover, Will Bell and Monica Daniels will be joined by newly elected council members Marion Blackburn, who previously served on the council, and Les Robinson, who is a member of the city Planning and Zoning Commission.