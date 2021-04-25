An outgoing member of ECU’s Board of Trustees urged the group to undertake difficult discussions involving the renaming of buildings.
Bob Plybon’s comments came a day after efforts to change names on four campus buildings because of their namesakes’ racist views were put on hold.
“I encourage this board going forward to demonstrate some leadership on the naming issue,” Plybon, an insurance executive and business owner, said during Friday’s meeting where he, trustee Max Joyner Jr. and Chairman Vern Davenport completed their eight-year tenure on the board.
The renaming was scheduled for discussion at a Thursday committee meeting, where Davenport announced he did not want the board to take action on only one aspect of campus diversity.
“Over the last several board meetings we’ve heard this is an extremely important issue to our faculty, our staff, not to mention our students,” Plybon said. “The board needs to be involved and play its role.
“It’s a big issue, a difficult issue, but I sincerely believe that failure to act by the board, over time, will have a detrimental impact on our ability to attract and retain quality faculty, staff and students. I challenge you to take this seriously,” he said.
Plybon in a later interview said spoke up because the naming of facilities is one of a few actions a board of trustees can control.
It’s a complicated issue with many unforeseen factors, he said.
It was recommended that the name of Thomas J. Jarvis, a former governor, be removed from a residence hall but a city street near campus is named for Jarvis.
Because of situations like that, Plybon said individuals and entities from outside the university need to be involved in the discussion.
He said he would have supported removing at least one name, if not others, from the buildings. He declined to say which one.
Joyner said he was thankful for his service and called for greater diversity on the trustee board.
“The strength of the board of trustees is the makeup of the board. A good board should be a diverse board,” Joyner said. “When I see the proposed makeup of the new board, I see a qualified group of people willing to serve, both male and female. What I don’t see is minority representation on this proposed board. To be a stronger and better board this must change.”
Only one black man and two white women currently serve on the 13-person board. The number of women will increase to three in July when Cassandra Burt, who was appointed by the UNC Board of Governors on Thursday, takes her seat. The other Board of Governors appointment is David G. Fussell Jr., a white man.
The General Assembly must appoint the third person.
Davenport said during the last eight years the board was confronted with governance issues but said a bright future was ahead.
“In a changing higher education landscape we must continue to focus on student success by ensuring the affordability and value of an East Carolina University degree,” Davenport said.
He said that can be accomplished by investing in faculty and staff and developing the Millennial Campus and the East Carolina Research and Innovation Campus.
“We must establish a more integrated relationship with Vidant Health to maximize not only the success of our medical students but its critical impact on the entire health sciences division and what we can do for rural health care and rural health transformation so desperately needed in our region,” Davenport said.
Leaders of both institutions need to leverage the already-existing synergy between Vidant and ECU Physicians, the clinical arm of the Brody School of Medicine, to improve health care to eastern North Carolina, he said.
“I believe there needs to be a transformation of rural health care. The infrastructure is not set up to be able to service the needs of those people; to deal with their health care or their overall health,” Davenport said later.
Davenport said he doesn’t know what model a partnership between Brody and Vidant should take.
In 2017, Vident and Brody launched Project Unify, an effort to integrate ECU Physicians and Vidant physician practices. The effort ended in 2019 after State Treasurer Dale Folwell refused to sign off on the project.
“We made a lot of progress on Unify and it got derailed,” Davenport said. “I don’t know if Unify is the right answer anymore but I do believe that health care is a major challenge in our country, it’s a major challenge in the east, it’s a major challenge in rural populations.
“I think we have all the ingredients here between the assets of Vidant, all the assets of the university to collaborate and transform something that very much needs to be transformed. We’ve talked about it a bunch, we need to do something about it. That’s my challenge.”
While Friday’s meeting was the first with new Chancellor Philip Rogers at the helm, the bulk of the session was spent on goodbyes, with SGA President Tucker Robbins, Faculty Senate Chairwoman Purificacion Martinez and Staff Senate Chairman Todd Inman offering reflections on the past year.
The board also approved a resolution honoring Ron Mitchelson, who recently served as interim chancellor, and presented him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor.
The board also voted unanimously to approve the following:
- The conferral of degrees during May 7 commencement ceremonies.
- Revisions to the faculty manual.
- Candidates for tenure. Who received tenure was not announced.
- Appointments to the board of visitors and its new officers.
- The site and exterior elevation plans for the multi-sport strength center.
- A 10-year agreement to lease 110,000 square feet of office and warehouse space located at 220 Industrial Blvd.
ECU needs office and warehouse space because it is vacating facilities on the Millennial Campus so Elliott Sidewalk can begin construction of its Intersect East development.
Stephanie Coleman, interim vice chancellor for administration and finance, said when bids for a new space were sought, nothing was on the market. Elliott Sidewalk will purchase a facility, renovate it and rent to the university.
The university will rent it for $275,000, excluding janitorial service and utilities. Coleman said there will be annual 2.5 percent rent increase. The payment will be $343,437 on year 10, she said.
Since the university had no other property to consider, staff did a market analysis of Elliott Sidewalk’s proposal and found it was reasonable.
A brief technical glitch caused the livestream of Friday’s meeting to temporarily freeze, preventing the first moments of Rogers’ report to the board from being heard. The video resumed as he thanked the board for its support during his transition.
Rogers said engaging people is a priority and he is inspired by the stories of people he’s talked and their hopes for the university’s future.
He said will he plans on launching a listening tour called “Pirate Perspectives.”
“I plan to spend the next few months engaging directly with an even broader range of ECU constituents to begin to hear their perspectives and ultimately drive action after we hear those perspectives,” Rogers said.
The tour will be in structured and informal settings.
Rogers said he has already held listening sessions with the university’s black faculty and staff organizations.
“I really appreciate their time and look forward to hearing more from the Pirate Nation about their perspectives and direction of the university,” he said.
Rogers said national searches for a director of external relations and a provost will soon begin.