Area nonprofits and church groups picked up 150,000 reusable face masks on Wednesday to help vulnerable populations curb the spread of coronavirus.
Churches Outreach Network, working with the United Way of Pitt County, distributed the masks to 43 nonprofits, churches and social service organizations in Beaufort, Pitt and Martin counties from the Pitt County Buildings and Ground facility on New Hope Drive.
“We need to get the count down and we need to get out of our houses. Get the city open and running,” said the Rev. Rodney Coles Sr., the network’s director. “We know this pandemic isn’t going to be over right away, it’s going to take time to get through, but in the meantime let’s try to help (people) as much as we can by giving them a mask they can put over their face.”
The distribution comes as 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pitt County. The new one-day high brought the county’s total to 1,293, with an estimated 883 recoveries and 10 reported deaths.
North Carolina reported 2,140 new COVID-19 cases statewide. The spike comes after three days when new cases totaled less than 2,000 each. The number of hospitalizations reported statewide dropped on Wednesday to 1,137, down from a record high of 1,179 the day before.
The state reported at total of 105,001 cases Wednesday with 1,698 deaths. Vidant Health reported that 69 people were hospitalized in its facilities in eastern North Carolina.
Health officials say masks are an important weapon in preventing spread of the virus. Church Outreach and United Way obtained their masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of that agency’s response to COVID-19.
“We can’t give them to restaurants or businesses but we can give to community nonprofits or food pantries and churches and different agencies in the community,” Coles said.
Tyler Richman, operations manager for Eagle’s Wings Food Pantry in Washington, picked up 10 cases, a total of 5,000 masks, for his organization and Open Door, a women’s homeless shelter, and other partners.
“We give them to volunteers, and we’ve got so many of them, we can give them to clients and pretty much anyone who needs them,” Richman said.
Richman and Coles have worked together for nearly two years and developed new sources for food distribution. His group even gets incontinence products for clients.
“People come to us for food primarily, but with the situation with masks as it is now, it’s something everyone needs, and not everyone can afford paper masks or know where to go for a cloth mask,” Richman said. “When they see us we’ll be able to give it to them and we can distribute through other churches.”
James Cox, coordinator of homeless programs with the United Way, worked with Coles to identify and offer masks to multiple agencies.
Cox secured 1,500 masks for Community Crossroads Center, Pitt County’s homeless shelter.
“They are part of this too in terms of educating them (about COVID-19) and providing them with the supplies they need,” Cox said. Like the larger community surrounding them, some Crossroads clients are happy to get masks while others don’t want to wear them, he said.
“It’s our responsibility to make them available and help them make that choice,” Cox said.
Coles said a shipment of 14 additional pallets of masks is expected sometime in late August or September.
Churches Outreach Network has operated multiple programs this summer to aid families affected by COVID-19.
The network is working with both Greenville Produce and Community Feed Our Children to operate two feeding programs this summer.
Greenville Produce brings weekly deliveries of fresh fruits and vegetables that are distributed to families with the help of the Greenville Housing Authority and social workers with Pitt County Schools.
On July 9, 2,800 boxes of food were distributed through the Community Feed Our Children organization, Coles said.
Donald and Ronald Taylor of ABC Storage donate the boxes which are then packed by volunteers. The Housing Authority and other agencies distribute the boxes to families.
The Community Feed Our Children has traditionally operated a monthly distribution but is now delivering twice monthly, Coles said.
Churches Outreach Network and the Community Unity Network are currently putting together a project to aid families facing eviction due to the economic downturn, Coles said.
“We have a network of resources in Greenville. People just sometimes don’t understand how to get them,” Coles said.
He also wants to do another distribution of hygiene and sanitary products and is currently collecting products and recruiting volunteers to pack the boxes.
The hygiene kits will contain items such as thermometers, baby wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste. The sanitary kit will have bleach and other disinfectants, washing powders, dish detergent, masks and gloves.
Churches Outreach Network is accepting donations to support the work at P.O. Box 31045, Greenville NC 27833. Call Coles at 252-717-9600.