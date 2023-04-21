The contractor working on Dickinson Avenue since September has unexpectedly paused work, leaving the five-block section barricaded because the project is incomplete.
N.C. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Lauren Haviland confirmed on Thursday that JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro, the project’s contractor, has stopped working.
DOT reported initially that work was stopped for "unforeseen circumstances." The contractor later told DOT it paused work to resolve "internal performance issues related to their ability to perform work," Haviland reported Friday.
Work on the section of Dickinson between Skinner and 14th streets is the first phase of a 1.3-mile project that extends from South Memorial Drive to Reade Circle, according to DOT.
The installation of new drainage pipes and relocation of municipal utilities will improve drainage on the road. The improved drainage will reduce the erosion of the roadbed, which should reduce potholes, DOT said.
DOT officials told The Daily Reflector in January work on the first phase was progressing on schedule and would be completed in March.
“NCDOT is closely monitoring the situation and will follow contractual procedures for addressing any performance issues," Haviland said. "NCDOT understands how critical Dickinson Avenue is to the City of Greenville and is exploring all options to reopen the closed section and complete the project. NCDOT will provide additional information when available."
JSmith Civil was awarded the Dickinson Avenue project in early 2022, bidding $15.7 million for the project, according to an earlier report. However, the company encountered difficulties acquiring some of the material needed for the project, which resulted in the September start date.
DOT had budgeted $21.4 million, according to the project website. The state has so far paid the company nearly $4.95 million, Haviland said.
The Dickinson Avenue project is one of three JSmith Civil currently has with DOT. All three are paused. No one from JSmith Civil responded to requests for an interview on Thursday.
The City of Greenville planned to contribute $974,000 to the project to pay for sidewalks, upgraded lighting and brick pavers. The city is in communications with the state, spokesman Brock Letchworth said.
“We do not have anything to share at this time. If any update on the project is necessary, it will be provided by NCDOT,” Letchworth said.
The work between Skinner and 14th streets appears close to completion. The sidewalks have been installed but the grassy areas bordering it are still uneven soil.
Haviland said some resurfacing of the roadway was still needed. Utility covers located in the street are several inches above the paved roadbed and the gutters are an inch or two above the road as are the side streets off the roadway.
Resident Patrick Scarborough, whose severe leg injuries left him with multiple screws in both knees, said on Thursday the uneven dirt and broken pavement make it difficult to walk along the street.
Scarborough is living at Community Crossroads Center on Manhattan Avenue and walks most days to Da Lunch Box, a restaurant and convenience store located at 1393 Dickinson Ave. to pick up lunch.
“People who are disabled, whether you have a cane or wheelchair, it’s hard for us to get here and we don’t have money to pay for an Uber or Lyft,” Scarborough said.
The assistant manager of the Da Lunch Box said she hasn’t seen any work taking place on the road since March.
“I asked one of the workers when they came in for lunch when were they going to open the road up. He said April, then they switched it up to June,” said Princess Redmond. “We haven’t seen nobody since then or talked to nobody.”
The closure has been difficult on the business, which is a block from the 14th Street barricade. It has had to stop operating its “hot box” which is where they kept the varieties of food and customers could select the meals they wanted to order.
“When they first started on the roads we were throwing away food because no one could get in and out,” Redmond said. “Especially ones that didn’t know about the back road.”
Drivers can access Da Lunch Box’s parking lot by turning onto Broad Street from 14th Street and then Wade Avenue.
“Customers come in here and ask us when they are going to open the road back up,” said Shaquita Hopkins, a cashier at the restaurant. “We don’t know what to tell them. They need to communicate.”