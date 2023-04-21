Dickinson Avenue

JSmith Civil LLC, the company undertaking improvements to Dickinson Avenue, informed the North Carolina Department of Transportation that it is pausing work on the 1.3-mile project, leaving the first phase of construction uncompleted.

The contractor working on Dickinson Avenue since September has unexpectedly paused work, leaving the five-block section barricaded because the project is incomplete.

N.C. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Lauren Haviland confirmed on Thursday that JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro, the project’s contractor, has stopped working.


