Becky and Parker Overton

Longtime Pirate Club members and community advocates Parker and Becky Overton have made a significant gift to a $60 million campaign to support ECU athletics.

The Overtons contribution will support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Monday. A dollar amount for the donation was not disclosed.


