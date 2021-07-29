A popular Greenville restaurant and bar’s final day of operation will be Saturday, as financial struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to change its strategy.
CPW’s on Stantonsburg Road has been open for more than 25 years. After it closes Saturday, the owners will take on the task of converting the restaurant into an Angus Grill.
“This will be our last week of operations as CPW’s,” said co-proprietor Ralph Walton on Facebook Saturday. “The restaurant will reopen in September as the Angus Grill. While details are still being worked out, it will take on a sports bar look and feel with an augmented dining room, lots of TV’s, and that great varied Angus Grill menu.
“Although, I would have never planned this as the final destiny for our restaurant, I truly feel that this is the perfect transition and scenario for our guests, the area and long-term success in this medical zone of Greenville.”
Walton said that amid the pandemic last year, the restaurant lost staff as well as customers. Earlier this year, the restaurant began closing for lunch due to a lack of staffing a regular said.
“As we systematically lost our staff, our deep legacy of customers, catering events, our confidence and our rhythm of celebrating the flavors and cultures of food and drink, it became quite apparent that this was long term,” Walton said. “We needed to make a plan that would spare our legacy, our dignity and our ability to pay the bills.”
Walton will continue to operate a Tavola! Market Cafe in Greenville.
CPW’s location will make it the fourth Angus Grill in the Greenville area.