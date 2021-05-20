Greenville’s public information officer confirmed Wednesday that a request to rezone 5.2 acres on the eastern side of the Town Common is the first step in an effort to build an event space/restaurant along the Tar River.
Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to vote on the city’s request to rezone a portion of the park, its parking lot, the Town Creek Bridge and land bordering Baker Street, when it reconvenes at 6 p.m. today during a virtual meeting.
The commission also will weigh a staff recommendation to deny a separate rezoning request and a code change that would allow manufacturing/warehouse development in the city’s medical district.
Brock Letchworth, the city’s communications manager/public information officer, said staff made a presentation to city council in 2019 about developing an event space/restaurant on a 1.4-acre piece of property located on the eastern end of the 21-acre Town Common.
A study and schematic design by The East Group was presented at the time.
“This project was one of council’s strategic priorities based on their established goals,” Letchworth said in an email response to questions.
The project was put on hold after the Town Common parking lot, which leads to the kayak and boat launch area, became a lay-down area for construction related to the Town Creek Culvert project.
“This took that area of the park out of operation for about 1.5 years so the city did not pursue the project ... at that time,” Letchworth said. The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed work.
“Now that the Town Creek Culvert project is complete and we are settling in with moving on from COVID, the city is positioning itself to take another look at this project for the future,” Letchworth said. “The rezoning would be a step in this process.”
The city manager’s office asked that 5.2 acres be rezoned to permit downtown commercial development at the location. Agenda materials said the requested zoning could accommodate a mixed-use center with kayak/canoe rentals and a combined 7,000 square feet of restaurant and convention center space. Because part of the property is in a floodway, special permitting must be secured to allow any construction.
Commission member John M. Collins pointed out that while a restaurant and/or rental business could be built, downtown commercial zoning allows for multiple uses, including multi-family development, professional offices and various retail businesses. A dormitory development, hookah cafe, microbrewery or pawnbroker could be allowed with a special-use permit.
No one spoke for or against the city’s request during the planning and zoning commission’s Tuesday meeting. Commission members had questions about why the request was being made and what protections would be in place for the greenways and Town Creek bridge.
The commission is voting on the requests today because its Tuesday meeting was virtual. State law requires giving the public an additional 24 hours to comment on items before a vote is taken.
Rezoning
A rezoning request is being sought by Happy Trail Farms, a corporation owned by H.E. Whichard Jr.
The request is to rezone 17.2 acres located on the eastern right-of-way of Port Terminal Road, north of East 10th Street, from residential, medium density multi-family zoning to residential high density multi-family zoning.
The current zoning, which was authorized in 2019 and modified in 2020, allows for the construction of 115-125 multi-family units. The proposed zoning would permit between 145-150 multi-family units.
The property is across the street from several single-family homes and a multi-family development. It’s also bordered by undeveloped land and property that is a floodway.
Senior Planner Chantae Gooby said the property is more than 20 acres, but 3.3 acres are in wetlands and can’t be developed. There also will be some environmental constraints put in place because a small portion of the property is in a floodway, she said.
Ashley Elks, speaking of Behalf of Happy Trail Farms, said the rezoning request will allow the developer to maximize the usable space in the parcel. The project also will increase the city’s inventory of market-rate housing, Elks said.
“Everybody who is in the apartment business knows there are no vacancies. As people try to move to our area, if you don’t have housing for them they will go elsewhere, to other cities,” Elks said. “This is a main corridor out of Greenville that is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth with Walmart, Lowes and other developments, but there are no market-rate apartments on that corridor.”
Staff recommended denial of the rezoning request because it does not comply with the recommended uses of the property.
No one else spoke for or against the request.
Code change
Elks also spoke in favor of a request to add manufacturing/warehousing as a special use in the medical-heavy commercial district.
Warehousing would be defined as “warehousing or mini-storage warehouse, commercial or industrial, including outside storage.”
Elks and a partner want to build a 4,000 square-foot, climate-controlled self-storage facility on five acres. Two buildings would be built and there would be space in the rear of the property for storing recreational vehicles, car carriers and other large vehicle-related equipment.
The property borders with the Pitt County Transfer Station off Allen Road so there will be virtually no visibility of the vehicle storage area, Elks said.
Gooby said staff recommends denying the permit.
Medical-heavy commercial zoning, found in the area along Stantonsburg Road, Allen Road and the Arlington Boulevard/Dickinson Avenue area, focuses on keeping the medical district open for health care facilities while allowing certain areas for commercial, retail and residential development, Gooby said.
“This is a warehouse use and it could be very land-intensive. In staff’s opinion this use is not a complementary use in the medical district area,” Gooby said.
It was pointed out that being allowed as a special use would require an applicant to get a special-use permit.
Gooby said a special-use permit would require site plans showing where buildings and parking areas will be located and if fencing will be needed.
“The unknown factor in this one is there are no size limitations,” she said. One developer could ask for three acres and another could want a 10-acre project. Nothing in the zoning could control the scale of a project. Elks asked how he and his partner could build their warehouse/storage facility.
City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said Elks could talk to staff about adding language that sets limits on the size and scale of warehouse developments.