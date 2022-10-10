Package Craft

Bethel’s Package Craft, 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year, employs 47 people who make corrugated packaging systems for customers in the Carolinas and Virginia.

 pitt county economic development

Pitt County Economic Development recognized Bethel’s Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year during the 28th Annual Existing Industries Reception on Wednesday.

For nearly 30 years, Pitt County has recognized a manufacturer or distributor that best represents the community as a model corporate citizen, an announcement from the county on Thursday said.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.