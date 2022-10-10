Pitt County Economic Development recognized Bethel’s Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year during the 28th Annual Existing Industries Reception on Wednesday.
For nearly 30 years, Pitt County has recognized a manufacturer or distributor that best represents the community as a model corporate citizen, an announcement from the county on Thursday said.
Package Craft, part of The Royal Group, a division of Schwarz Partners, crafts creative point-of-purchase packaging and custom corrugated packaging systems for customers in a variety of industry segments. It serves customers in eastern North Carolina and surrounding areas of Virginia and South Carolina.
“Package Craft is a great example of how local manufacturers are doing big things for our economy. Not only have they expanded, adding more tax base and jobs, they have increased capacity to provide a critical resource to the supply chain,” said Kelly Andrews, Pitt County Economic Development director. “The positive economic effects of their investments cannot be fully measured, but they are significant.”
As corrugated boxes have been vital to supply chains throughout the pandemic, Package Craft recently completed an expansion to accommodate larger production capabilities and growing customer needs. The expansion includes an additional 20,000 square feet of production area and the addition of cutting-edge machinery.
Package Craft employs 47 people, a 15 percent increase over last year’s headcount. Package Craft is proud of its long-standing commitment to quality products as well as their impeccable customer service, which they believe is their competitive edge.
“Package Craft has proudly served the packaging needs of our region’s largest manufacturers for more than 40 years,” said Craig Roberts, general manager, Package Craft. “We’re proud of our contributions to the local economy and look forward to many more years of shared success. We’re grateful to Pitt County Economic Development for this recognition and all they do to support business and industry.”
Wednesday’s reception was sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission and the Hilton Greenville.