When Ainsley VanBuskirk was looking for a place to do a world of good for children, she did not have to go far from home to find it.

After graduating from East Carolina University, the Pitt County native accepted a job just north of the Tar River, teaching students in a dual language program. Nearly a decade later, the global perspective she has cultivated in her classroom has helped to earn her recognition as the Farm Bureau-Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.