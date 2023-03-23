When Ainsley VanBuskirk was looking for a place to do a world of good for children, she did not have to go far from home to find it.
After graduating from East Carolina University, the Pitt County native accepted a job just north of the Tar River, teaching students in a dual language program. Nearly a decade later, the global perspective she has cultivated in her classroom has helped to earn her recognition as the Farm Bureau-Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year.
“I’ve lived in Greenville my whole life,” VanBuskirk, 34, said. “I’ve always kind of been in a bubble, but working at dual language schools and global schools gives me the opportunity to work with teachers not from the (United) States but from other countries from other sides of the world. That’s helped give me a new perspective and a new appreciation for diversity.”
VanBuskirk, a first-grade teacher at Pactolus Global School, was honored at Rock Springs Center on Wednesday in a ceremony that recognized teacher of the year nominees at more than three dozen public schools throughout the county. Fellow first-grade teacher Stacy Knight of Elmhurst Elementary School was named runner-up at the annual luncheon, where a half dozen school district employees of the year also received awards.
VanBuskirk, who attended Chicod and D.H. Conley High schools, grew up playing school with her three siblings. “We would make up fake tests and we would give them to our doll-babies,” she said, laughing. “Then we’d grade them and I’d say, ‘Do better next time.’”
Pactolus Principal Sandra Morris believes VanBuskirk is well-suited for her role as an instructional leader. While somewhat shy, Morris said, VanBuskirk is a “firecracker” in the classroom, where she has a gift for keeping her students engaged.
“They all love her,” Morris said. “She’s like their little mom. … She goes all out to make sure her students are learning everything that they need to learn.”
Knight, 42, also an ECU graduate, is in her 12th year in the classroom. She has taught at Elmhurst since 2017.
“I love to see the light in their eyes when they learn something new,” the Rocky Mount native said in an interview. “I enjoy the tough times, too. That’s what you’re really in it for is to change all the lives.”
While VanBuskirk considered a career in nursing, she gravitated toward education, mainly for the chance to work with children. She found her niche in first grade and in the dual language program, which began her second year at Belvoir Elementary School.
“I knew that if I left Belvoir I wanted to be at another north of the river school just because the kids are so special, the community’s so amazing,” said VanBuskirk, who has spent the last three years at Pactolus, the second school in the district to begin a dual language program.
“I love the idea of exposing students to different cultures and different languages,” she said. “I teach them that they have superpowers because they’re becoming bi-literate and bilingual. We’re creating global leaders, global citizens.”
VanBuskirk, who follows Sam D. Bundy teacher Matt Daniel, will go on to represent Pitt County in the competition for Northeast Regional Teacher of the Year. A fifth-grade teacher and one of the youngest-ever county teacher of the year recipients, Daniel addressed fellow educators at Wednesday’s event.
“The work we do is no easy feat,” he said. “Although one person will walk out of this room with the title PCS teacher of the year, the impact you have on your students is not summed up in a plaque. If we were to try and capture the magnitude of the impact you have, a plaque wouldn’t do it justice, and, to be quite honest, I don’t know of any tangible object that would.”
Additional finalists for Farm Bureau-Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year were: Ayden-Grifton High School visual arts teacher Grace Hale, Farmville Central High School agriculture teacher Jonathan Riggs, G.R. Whitfield School kindergarten teacher Susie Glynn, J.H. Rose High School English teacher Alessandra Nysether-Santos and Ridgewood Elementary School kindergarten teacher Nicole Davis.
Employee of the year winners were: Bobby Langley Jr. of Hope Middle School, custodian of the year; Debra Faison of Ridgewood, office employee of the year; George Grimes of Conley, teacher assistant of the year; Mary Newton of Wintergreen Primary School, school nutrition employee of the year; and Mary Johnson of Ayden Middle School, school nutrition manager of the year.
Katelyn Clarke, a third-grade teacher at Bundy, was recognized at the ceremony for being named one of 27 finalists for the 2023 North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.