As Memorial Day Weekend approaches and the pandemic eases, travelers are expected to take to the roads, skies and waterways of North Carolina in droves. State and federal authorities want them to do so as safely as possible.
According to AAA, of the 37.1 million projected travelers this Memorial Day Weekend, 34.4 million will travel by car. The number of people traveling is a 60 percent increase from the 23.1 million travelers in 2020.
Motorists should expect high volumes of traffic on their commutes, whether it is to the airport or on a road trip. The Raleigh Durham Airport Authority estimates that more than 221,000 travelers will fly through the airport over the week ending in Memorial Day. A release said that the volume of travelers may set a new pandemic record for passenger traffic.
“Leisure travel is leading the recovery, with pandemic-era records being set during holiday travel periods like Christmas, New Year’s and Easter weekend,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We attribute the recovery at RDU to pent-up demand, the widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and updated federal guidance for air travel.”
RDU expects the busiest travel days will be today, Friday and Monday, which could see more than 31,000 passengers a day. In response to that volume, the Authority plans to reopen its largest remote parking lot.
On the ground, the State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be conducting checkpoints through June 6 in an effort to stem aggressive, impaired and otherwise unsafe drivers.
"We will have troopers aggressively targeting impaired drivers, those driving recklessly and speeders," said State Highway Patrol Trooper Brad Taylor. "If we can save one life by taking action or having a presence on the road it will be worth it. We advise that people don't get in a rush or take unnecessary risks, like attempting to pass in areas where it is restricted."
Taylor said that long weekends have the highest probability for serious crashes that can result in injuries or deaths due to the high traffic volume. Impairment is still a leading cause of such incidents.
"If you are drinking, or plan on going somewhere to drink, just get a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service," Taylor said.
The state's Click It or Ticket campaign aims to ensure drivers wear their seat belts too. Rates of seat belt usage have fallen from 91.3 percent in 2018 to 87.1 percent last year a release from the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
“Seat belts and child safety seats save lives,” said Eric Boyette, secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation. “We know that not wearing a seat belt can be the worst decision you’ll ever make.”
More than 500 people who died in vehicle crashes in North Carolina last year were not wearing seat belts or buckled into child safety seats, the NCDOT said. Violations of safety belt laws can result in fines of up to $180.
With safety in mind, DOT also will be shutting down major construction that could affect travelers because of lane closures along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes from Friday morning until Tuesday evening.
Although prices at the pump have stabilized, Carolinians hitting the road this week to celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer will be met with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014.
“Gas prices are expected to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA Carolinas auto club. “With there being an increase in travel demand, prices are likely to be expensive no matter where you fill up.”
North Carolina’s average gas price on Wednesday was $2.91, AAA reported, a 2-cent decline on the week. This is 28 cents more expensive than a month ago and $1.09 more expensive than last year.
While the Colonial Pipeline is back in operation and refueling is in progress, some stations in the southeast continue to experience supply strain. This is likely to extend into the holiday weekend, however, motorists will still be able to fill-up, AAA reported.
Carol Gilmour, a Greenville resident, said that she is excited to visit loved ones for the first time in over a year.
"I haven't seen my family in Texas since March," Gilmour said. "This feels like the first time since the pandemic started that I have had a chance to go anywhere except work or the store. Even if it is just for a little bit."
Other area residents are less keen to hit the road, however. While public health concerns seem to be trending in a positive direction, fuel prices have made some would be travelers wary of filling up.
"I don't see myself going anywhere," said Lou Swink, a Pitt County resident. "I'd rather enjoy another long weekend in my house than spend a bunch of money to sit in traffic."
"Travel feels different, I guess," Swink continued. "(Since) the COVID. I guess maybe I just learned to appreciate not going out so much."