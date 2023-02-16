...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Panel on UNC System governance hosting forum in Greenville
A state panel created in November to make recommendations on improving the governance of the UNC System is holding a series of public forums including one in Greenville on March 20.
The Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina is hosting the forums to seek public input on how to enhance and refresh the governance structure of the state’s public universities, an announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said.
“North Carolina’s public universities are the best in the country, but we know their leadership does not reflect the demographic and political diversity of our state,” Cooper said in the announcement. “These forums will provide a critical opportunity for the voices of the people to be heard about how we can improve higher education for generations to come.”
The first of the six sessions will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in Wilmington at the Live Oak Bank-Lucky Dog Auditorium, Building 1. The series continues through April at locations across the state. The local session is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 20 at Pitt Community College.
Some commission members will be present at each forum but not all members will not be at each event.
Individuals who want to speak should contact Minda Watkins at minda.watkins@nc.gov at least two days prior to the forum. Not everyone is guaranteed an opportunity to speak; priority will be given to those that sign up by the deadline. Each speaker will be given 2-3 minutes. They are encouraged to bring comments in written form so commissioners have the opportunity to review all comments.
Cooper charged the commission with evaluating the current governance structure of the University of North Carolina System and of each constituent institution, the announcement said.
The commission will make recommendations:
Who should appoint the members of the Board of Governors and members of each Board of Trustees
How to ensure that the composition of the Board of Governors and each school’s board of trustees reflect the regional, ethnic, racial, gender, political and economic diversity of the state
A proposed set of principles and responsibilities that should apply to members of the Board of Governors and members of each board of trustees