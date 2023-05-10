Economic experts agreed that recreation has a major role to play in attracting and retaining industry in the Greenville area at a Monday luncheon kicking off Economic Development Week.
Through Friday the Greenville-ENC Alliance and Pitt County Economic Development (PCED) are partnering with the International Economic Development Council in celebrating the five-day affair, which leaders hope will start a dialogue and educate the public about what goes into building a strong economy.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly read a proclamation naming Economic Development Week near the beginning of the luncheon. Pitt County’s Board of Commissioners has enacted a similar proclamation.
“We’re really just trying to bring awareness to the (economic development) profession and to the activities that take place every day that don’t really get the visibility that you would anticipate unless there was an announcement or some other type of important business-related activity,” said Josh Lewis, president and CEO of the Greenville ENC-Alliance.
Lewis was one of six panelists at Monday’s luncheon, speaking alongside Kelly Andrews, PCED director; Mark Phillips, executive director of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center’s Eastern Region Office; Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau; Trent McGee, president of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Holly Garriott; executive director of the Emerge Gallery and Art Center.
Lewis and his staff in March unveiled a five-year strategic plan for fiscal years 2024-2028 to outline how Greenville and Pitt County can continue to develop. The plan relies heavily on partnerships like the ones among the assembled panelists. Those partnerships hope to see more high-paying jobs, industry and workers choose to make a home in the area.
Exposure to a wider audience can help make that happen, Schmidt said, using the example of the Little League Softball World Series, which has called Stalling Stadium at Greenville’s Elm Street Park home since 2021. Ads for the metropolitan area that aired during broadcasts of last year’s event on ESPN and its affiliates drew a number of calls to the Visitor’s Bureau, Schmidt said.
This year, the series’ championship game will air to an even broader audience at a 3 p.m. game on ABC, Schmidt said. This summer, 700 hours of regional programming leading to the series will give viewers a good understanding that Greenville is the ultimate goal.
“The publicity starts well before they’re even here in August,” Schmidt said. “That is huge for us. People respond to that. They hear Greenville, North Carolina, and they want to learn more about this destination.”
The future of the series looks promising as well, Phillips and Schmidt agreed, with Little League International having provided new lights at Stallings Stadium.
Schmidt said a variety of other sporting tournaments, Greenville United FC soccer and a possible Coastal Plain League Baseball franchise at Guy Smith Stadium also will attract visitors who bring their pocketbooks to the area as well as provide entertainment for locals.
For Garriott, it is important that the arts continue to have a role in that conversation as well. Public art projects like murals in the Uptown District are a means of beautifying the city in an accessible way, she said.
The North Carolina Arts Council reports that the state’s nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $2.12 billion industry that supports nearly 72,000 full-time-equivalent jobs statewide and returns $201.5 million to local and state government.
“One thing that I’ve found is that people are moving to places because they want ... things to do, things to see and just a cool environment,” Garriott said. “We need to invest a lot more in our arts and cultural sector to attract people here and keep them here as well.”
Emerge has used American Rescue Plan Act grant funding to help nine organizations take on staff and open their doors more regularly, Garriott added. That includes sites like the Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum, which now can operate three days a week instead of once a month.
Andrews and other panelists agreed that continued growth in the area will require infrastructure and amenities to give workers what they want. She said that means different things for different people, though.
“It’s not necessarily a one-size fits all,” Andrews said. “Having things of interest to all ages, all interest culture, all of that.”
Andrews said that ARPA funding like the Emerge grants were helpful for projects already in the works. Funding will be a means to capitalize on “big items that we’re missing,” Andrews said, including infrastructure.
Lewis said that will require hard work and a proactive mentality.
“We’re working on site development and buildings, and really on the attraction side of things,” Lewis said. “Looking to the future about what the need might be for the community.”