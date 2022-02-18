Riders in the May Museum’s truck float give out candy during the parade on Feb. 12. The truck was decorated with a large bald eagle figure, a state flag and two U.S. flags from 1872, which featured 37 stars.
A float from Sugg-Bundy School rolls along during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Feb. 12. Some staff from the schools dressed in period outfits and waved from their float, complete with a chalkboard of math problems titled, “Today’s arithmetic: February 12, 1872.”
Photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Standard
Groups march during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
A drum line marches during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Members of the Cobb family take part during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Farmville Central High School cheerleaders march in the sesquicentennial parade.
photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Farmville’s agricultural roots were represented by farm equipment rolling along Main Street.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Mini jeeps maneuver the street during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
The driver of a Farmville fire truck waves during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Floats drive past during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
The driver of an antique car gives a thumbs up during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Floats drive past during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Floats drive past during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Mini trucks maneuver the street during the Farmville Anniversary Parade.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Mini trucks maneuver the street during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
A group of motorcycles drive past during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
A group of motorcycles drive past during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
Willow Abbey Mercando
A group of motorcycles drive past during the Farmville Anniversary Parade on Main Street on Saturday morning, Feb. 12.
FARMVILLE — Residents lined the streets of downtown Farmville on Saturday morning to watch a parade celebrating the town’s sesquicentennial anniversary.
There was special significance in the date the parade took place. Feb 12 is when the town was incorporated 150 years ago.
The parade featured a fleet of antique cars, farming equipment and creative, historically-themed floats. Staff from the H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy Elementary Schools dressed in period outfits and waved from their float, complete with a chalkboard of math problems titled, “Today’s arithmetic: February 12, 1872.”
Representatives from the May Museum and Park passed out candy to attendees from a bright red truck decorated with a large Bald Eagle figure, a state flag and two U.S. flags from 1872, which featured 37 stars.
The parade route was crowded with people watching, as well as visiting stores and restaurants. The Wilsons, a family of five, arrived early and set up chairs in front of The Corner Spa near the stage.
The youngest family member, Davis, said his favorite act was the Sudan Truckers, who performed synchronized driving stunts with their blue mini trucks along the parade route.
The crowd also cheered on the Greene Central High School band as members performed while marching down the streets. The Farmville Central High School cheerleaders also represented their school at the event.
Wendy Evans, 57, viewed the festivities from a Town Commons bench. The lifelong resident commented on the clear, 60-degree morning saying, “We’re lucky the anniversary fell on such a beautiful day. This is perfect parade weather.”
As the final participants rode down North Main Street, the ’80s hit “Celebration” played through the stage speakers.
Mayor John Moore addressed the crowd from the stage as the parade concluded saying, “Folks, give it up for the coordinators, your commissioner, Brenda Elks, and her team. Thank you all for coming and happy birthday Farmville.”
The parade was the last in a string of events celebrating Farmville’s anniversary. Residents said they are now looking ahead to what the future holds.