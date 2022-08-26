Teacher Ashley Lozner met her new second-graders Thursday with a smile; one that was plain to see.

The smile has been a constant for all 13 years that she has taught at Wintergreen Primary School. But for the last two years of open house, children at Lozner’s school and many others across the state and nation have had their first face-to-face meeting with their teacher without being able to see their teacher’s whole face. For second-graders, this is the first year they have ever started to school without masks being mandated.


