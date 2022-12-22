After a puppy was killed by another dog at Greenville’s dog park last month, residents who frequent the off-leash area have taken to social media asking for stricter regulations and debating the merits of a membership program.

On Nov. 30, Nia Watkins posted in the Greenville NC Dog Park Facebook group that her 7-month-old Yorkshire terrier was attacked by a husky at the Greenville Off Leash Dog Area (GOLDA).


