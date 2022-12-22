After a puppy was killed by another dog at Greenville’s dog park last month, residents who frequent the off-leash area have taken to social media asking for stricter regulations and debating the merits of a membership program.
On Nov. 30, Nia Watkins posted in the Greenville NC Dog Park Facebook group that her 7-month-old Yorkshire terrier was attacked by a husky at the Greenville Off Leash Dog Area (GOLDA).
“If you have an aggressive dog and even think that they are aggressive, PLEASE do not bring them to the park!” Watkins wrote. “My little baby was attacked yesterday and passed away last night. No one should ever have to go through this and watch their baby suffer.”
The post immediately gained traction with members of the group voicing frustrations about safety concerns at the park. Among them was Claire Anderson who said that she had reached out to Don Octigan, director of Greenville Recreation and Parks, about adopting a membership program.
Anderson said in her posts that the plan would be to implement a $10 fee for a specialized tag that would allow access to the park. The money would go toward the park, she added, noting that cities like Durham and New Bern offer a similar program.
An online petition for the change received 66 signatures over three weeks.
“Membership would require proof of rabies vaccines (which is state law) distemper/parvo, Bordetella (kennel cough), negative fecal exam, potentially spay/neuter and no reported record of aggression,” Anderson wrote in a post responding to group members disagreeing with the idea. “I’ve seen a lot of people bring in young puppies, and this is concerning since puppies aren’t considered protected and fully vaccinated until they receive all their boosters by 16 weeks of age.”
Watkins and Anderson did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.
Octigan said Tuesday that two residents contacted him about the puppy’s death, but that no incident was officially reported to the city. The Greenville Police Department confirmed no report was made to Animal Services. Octigan said after he was contacted by the residents, there were increased patrols with park rangers in the area during peak hours.
GOLDA is divided into enclosures separated by chain link fencing. One is intended for larger breeds and the other is for small dogs.
Deborah Staton, who frequents the park, said the terrier made its way into the large dog enclosure through a small gap in a gate connecting the two sections. There it was attacked and later died.
Emily White, a senior at East Carolina University who frequents the park with her labradoodle, Cherry, said she believes the husky in question had attacked other dogs. She said during an incident where the husky was aggressive to a chihuahua, that the larger dog’s owner said his pet did not have a rabies vaccine.
“I don’t feel like a membership fee would be a good thing, but I do think they need to do something stricter,” White said. “If it is the same dog, and I’m pretty sure it is, I’ve seen him attack other dogs. But I’m also wondering, why are you bringing such tiny little dogs in this side?
“I feel like they could at least check for a rabies vaccine.”
White said she’s had instances where she’s had to leave after dogs acted aggressively toward Cherry. She said that owners are not paying attention to their dogs in those instances.
“I love it here, just there’s certain dogs that should not be coming in here or they are aggressive right off the bat,” White said. “I feel like nothing is enforced here. They put the rules on the sign but there’s literally no enforcement.
“It kind of just seems like a free-for-all.”
Noemi Saldana, an ECU sophomore, has been coming to the park with her poodle, Romeo, and foster dog, Freddy, for the past year. She did not witness the incident but corroborated what others said, adding that she has seen a lot of dogs fighting at the park.
A membership fee does not make sense since the area is the only off-leash park in Greenville, she said.
“If they are going to do that, I think they should at least make another park or something close by, just so people have options,” Saldana said. “People who are more concerned can go over there.”
Saldana said even with the fights, she doesn’t have much concern for the safety of her pets. Romeo and Freddy play rough, she said, and she’s very vocal when a situation seems to turn ugly.
“I tell people how my dogs are just so they are aware,” Saldana said. “People who come here should definitely watch over their dogs and train them.”
Octigan said there have been discussions about improvements that can be made to the park and that there will be a meeting in early 2023 with residents to discuss safety concerns in hopes of providing more amenities for dogs and improving the experience.
He said there is construction expected at the park next year and that staff is in discussion with a local firm to discuss a fencing upgrade and changes to the park’s entryway. That should be finalized in January or February, he said.
Smaller maintenance concerns, including tightening fencing and filling holes that are dug by dogs, are addressed as they come along, Octigan said.
He said closures from construction will be communicated to the public. He added that more research is required before moving ahead with any program like a membership fee, which he said would be a “significant change.”
Octigan said that he welcomes the public’s feedback on concerns or ideas for any park including GOLDA.
Saldana said she’d like to see the fencing maintained better and more seating areas at the park, which currently includes a picnic table and benches on each side and a few chairs in the large dog area. She also said the sand in the area could be better maintained or swapped out with a different surface to prevent digging.