Business owners at an information session on Thursday were receptive to the upcoming paid parking requirements in downtown Greenville, and they were told they will have the discretion to validate customer parking.

At the meeting at City Hall, staff explained details about changes that will go into effect Jan. 1 for all street spaces and parking lots. Corey Barrett, Greenville’s traffic liaison, fielded questions from a handful of current and future downtown business owners after a brief information session.


