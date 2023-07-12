Alice Keene, right, waves to a child on a trail at the Alice F. Keene District Park in 2022. The park, which opened in 2008, was named in 2010 for Keene, an ECU graduate who has served in area recreation programming for nearly 50 years.
Photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
A new recreational facility coming to the Pitt County Office Park on Old Creek Road north of Greenville will include a community center-gymnasium, right, an athletic field and trails. The existing Pitt County Agricultural center is at the bottom in the illustration by desingers with Rivers & Associates Inc. County commissioners have approved $10 million for the facility and a similar gym at Alice Keene Park.
A pickleball court is among amenities at Alice F. Keene District Park, including athletic fields, walking and running trials, a playground and bathroom-concessions facility and a multipurpose facility with offices. A $5 million gymnasium-community center is planned for the park.
The trails at Alice Keene Park are a popular place for dog-walking, including the Pitt County Animal Shelter Mutt Strutter volunteers like Ariana Nunez, who was walking Heidi in 2022.
Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Pitt County Government
The people who provide recreational services in Pitt County and Greenville are celebrating local parks and the activities they provide this month as “Where Community Grows.”
Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation and Greenville Recreation and Parks are celebrating National Park and Recreation Month with a campaign that celebrates the role parks and recreation professionals play in bringing people together, providing essential services and fostering the growth of communities, officials said.