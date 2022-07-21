Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and its upward trend in popularity is evident in Pitt County and the surrounding area.
The sport was rapidly gaining popularity prior to the COVID pandemic, and the post-pandemic resurgence has seen it grow even more. It has been the fastest-growing sport in the country each of the last two years.
Pickleball is a cross between ping pong and tennis, played with a paddle and a plastic ball with either two or four people It is considered a family fun activity, suitable for all ages and skill levels.
While pickleball has exploded onto the scene in the last several years, it is not a new sport. It was invented in 1965, just outside of Seattle.
Among the many people to join the pickleball craze in recent years is Anita Williamson.
Williamson, a retired dental hygienist, lived in Garner before moving to Greenville six years ago. She fell in love with the sport several months ago.
“I just started playing about six months ago and I got hooked on it. I mean, I love pickleball. I used to play racquetball and tennis and this is a whole lot like both of those,” Williamson said.
She said she gets together with a few groups of women she at least two or three times a week to play.
Among the areas to play in are indoor courts at H. Boyd Lee Park and the Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center, as well as outdoor sites at Peppermint Park, Elm Street Park and Alice Keene District Park.
Williamson said she frequents H. Boyd Lee Park at least two or three times per week, while playing at the Aquatics and Fitness center at least once per week.
She noted she has yet to play at any of the outdoor venues since the two indoor facilities are climate controlled, so she can play in all months of the year and in any weather.
For Williamson, the draw to the sport is similar to many others who have picked it up; it is a fun way to socialize and exercise simultaneously.
“It’s great exercise, I can play an hour of pickleball and sweat a lot more than I do line dancing or aerobics for an hour or walking two miles,” Williamson said. “Plus it’s enjoyable; once you get started it’s very addicting.”
Adult pickleball play is offered through the Greenville Parks and Rec department. The department also held a junior pickleball clinic in the spring.
Open play is also offered at specific dates and times at the Aquatics Center and H. Boyd Lee Park.
For more information, visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/athletics/adult-pickleball.