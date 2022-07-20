While many sports took a big hit in participation numbers during the peak of COVID, one actually saw growth across the area and throughout the nation.
As indoor and team sports were limited or restricted for several months, many people flocked to disc golf, an outdoor sport that can be played with little to no contact with other players.
Many of those disc golfers, whether first timers, experienced or even professional players, converged on West Meadowbrook Park in Greenville.
Opened in October of 2004, the 18-hole disc golf course at West Meadowbrook has proved to be one of the best in the area.
The course offers something for every skill level, with several different play options based on tee pad and basket positioning.
“It’s a good course for brand new beginners and it’s a good course for seasoned professionals,” Max Crotts said.
“If you show up one day and just want to get a quick round in, you can play the shortest layout, or if you want a challenge you can go play the longest,” he said. “Whatever you’re looking for, there is a layout that works for you.”
Crotts, 36, of Greenville, is one of the five board members of the Greenville Disc Golf (GVDG) club and while he has played 127 different courses, he will always have a special connection with West Meadowbrook’s course.
He helped design the course and has been a part of a group that continues to maintain and upgrade it to this day.
While he likes to play other courses in the area and travels outside of the area to try out new spots, West Meadowbrook will always be the main course for Crotts, who typically plays on it at least two or three times per week.
Crotts said there are just over 300 members in the GVDG, that number has been growing steadily year by year, and 2020 certainly brought a surge of new players to the sport.
“It seems weird to say, but 2020 was actually one of the best things to happen to disc golf,” Crotts said.
“People were looking for a way to get out of their house and do something and disc golf was one of the things that was okay for people to do. A lot of people flocked to the sport, bought discs and came and checked out their local parks.”
Even though the course is set up to accommodate first-time players, it can also provide a challenge for some of the best disc golfers in the world.
“We run a lot of tournaments out there and we’ve had multi-time world champions out there competing,” Crotts said.
The course at West Meadowbrook will play host to some of the best disc golfers from across the country Oct. 21-23 in the annual Down East Players Cup.
“We have 360 competitors coming into Greenville from all across the United States to compete,” Crotts said.
He noted that while other courses are used to accommodate the hundreds of players, West Meadowbrook is the main course for the event.
Among the other disc golf courses in the area are Farmville Municipal Park, Ayden District Park and ECU’s North Recreational Complex.
Crotts said that many other communities he has visited are not as invested in their disc golf courses, as they are left unmaintained.
He said that is certainly not the case at West Meadowbrook and the other courses in the area.
“Having a local community that’s involved and makes sure the parks are in good, upstanding condition and the disc golf equipment is in great shape, really does help attract more and more players,” Crotts said.