...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A junior at Arendell Parrott Academy recently earned a composite score of 36 on the ACT college admission exam, the highest possible composite score, the school reported.
Hannah Henderson, daughter of Chris and Kim Henderson of New Bern, is among just one-quarter of 1 percent of students who earn the top ACT score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school, Goodwin said. Students who earn a 36 composite score have mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.
ACT scores are accepted by major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.