 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

A junior at Arendell Parrott Academy recently earned a composite score of 36 on the ACT college admission exam, the highest possible composite score, the school reported.

Hannah Henderson, daughter of Chris and Kim Henderson of New Bern, is among just one-quarter of 1 percent of students who earn the top ACT score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

