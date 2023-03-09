A Winterville pastor exonerated last year for a 1993 armed robbery has filed a federal lawsuit demanding a trial by jury against the town and two former police officers for compensatory and punitive damages.

Darron Carmon, pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston, filed the suit Tuesday in the Eastern District of North Carolina against the Town of Winterville and former officers Donnie Greene and Emmanuel Armaos, according to a news release from the law firm Tin Fulton Walker & Owen of Durham.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.