Darron Carmon, at podium, was joined by a gathering of supporters Saturday in front of the Pitt County Courthouse. He and his attorneys announced that he is seeking a pardon from Gov. Roy Cooper as well as for constitutional rights to be protected in Pitt County.
A Winterville pastor exonerated last year for a 1993 armed robbery has filed a federal lawsuit demanding a trial by jury against the town and two former police officers for compensatory and punitive damages.
Darron Carmon, pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston, filed the suit Tuesday in the Eastern District of North Carolina against the Town of Winterville and former officers Donnie Greene and Emmanuel Armaos, according to a news release from the law firm Tin Fulton Walker & Owen of Durham.
The two officers are being sued in their individual and official capacity for violating Carmon’s 14th Amendment rights, the lawsuit said.
Carmon served eight years of a 40-year maximum sentence for the robbery, and on Aug. 10 Pitt County Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount III overturned the conviction.
Charges against Carmon said he robbed the Fresh Way Foods Store at 2671 Mill St., Winterville, at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 1993. The store’s clerk, Robert Thompson, told police he’d been robbed at gunpoint of $281.22. Thompson was the state’s sole eyewitness in a one-day trial that sentenced a then 19-year-old Carmon to prison.
The lawsuit said that during the trial Carmon’s defense presented an alibi witness, Earl Whichard, who claimed to have been with Carmon from 7 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. the night of Oct. 29.
During sentencing, the lawsuit said, Judge Russell Duke told Carmon to apologize to his parents. Carmon refused on account of his innocence, the suit said, and Duke sentenced Carmon to the 40-year sentence.
The release said Greene and Armaos fabricated Thompson’s statement implicating Carmon in the robbery. It said the two also failed to turn over finger and palm prints from the scene to Carmon or the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office.
The lawsuit detailed that an attorney and private investigator also were never given the prints after requesting files from Winterville police.
In 2021 the prints were discovered by Carmon’s counsel in a Winterville police locker, the release said. They were sent to an expert for comparison. Carmon was excluded as the source of the prints.
“Because of these officers’ misconduct, Mr. Carmon was forced to spend much of his early adulthood incarcerated in state prison with the fear that he would be there for his entire life,” the release said.
The lawsuit claims that Greene told an investigator from the Pitt County District Attorney’s office that the police department’s policy did not require all fingerprint evidence to be disclosed, said lawyer Abraham Rubert-Schewel.
Rubert-Schewel said that a conversation with former DA Clark Everett reinforced that notion.
“Clark Everett also spoke to my intern about it,” Rubert-Schewel said. “He said there are times where they wouldn’t necessarily ... have turned something over. For instance, if there had been an identification like this where someone was identified (by a witness), maybe they wouldn’t turn over the fingerprints.”
The lawsuit went on to say that Carmon was a college student working at a home for youth with mental or developmental disabilities when he was arrested.
Thompson initially told officers the grocery store had been robbed by a 6-foot-tall black male with an afro-style haircut, the suit said, while Carmon was 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a short hairstyle. The suit went on to claim Greene and Armaos intentionally fabricated Thompson’s statement in a report to the district attorney to match Carmon’s height and hairstyle.
The motion for appropriate relief signed by Blount overturning Carmon’s conviction stated that if the exculpatory fingerprints had been turned over to the defense, “there is a reasonable probability that — considering the single cross-racial identification, and the absence of any other physical evidence — the result of the trial would have been different.”
The money and firearm alleged in the crime were never found on Carmon’s person or located according to the lawsuit.
While incarcerated Carmon wrote to then-Gov. James B. Hunt and the North Carolina Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction. Both those claims were denied according to the lawsuit.
Keen Lassiter, attorney for the Town of Winterville, had no comment on the lawsuit Wednesday. He said he had not been made aware of the suit until he was contacted by media. Lassiter said he would review the suit before making any statement.