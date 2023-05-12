Paving work began earlier this week on a section of Dickinson Avenue that closed in September. N.C. Department of Transportation officials said the area between Skinner and 14th streets should reopen the middle of next week, weather permitting.
Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector
Garris Grading and Paving ihas almost finished paving a section of Dickinson Avenue closed since September.
Paving is underway on a stalled and overdue section of Dickinson Avenue and the roadway should reopen the middle of next week, a state transportation spokeswoman said.
Paving between Skinner and 14th streets re-started Monday after work stalled in March, said Lauren Haviland, a North Carolina Department of Transportation spokeswoman.
“At this time, we are anticipating the closed section to reopen by the middle of next week upon completion of the pavement markings, seeding, and other miscellaneous work required in that section, weather permitting,” Haviland said.
NCDOT is upgrading an 1.3-mile section of Dickinson between South Memorial Drive and Reade Circle. The improvements include the installation of new drainage pipes and relocation of municipal utilities to improve drainage on the road. The improved drainage will reduce the erosion of the roadbed, which should reduce potholes, DOT said.
Work on the first phase of the project, the five-block section between Skinner and 14th Street started in September and was scheduled for completion in March. Area business owners and employees reported that the work did stop in March but it was uncompleted. The road has now been closed for seven months limiting access to property.
Haviland said in April that JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro, the project’s contractor, had paused work to resolve “internal performance issues related to their ability to perform work.”
Transportation officials worked with JSmith Civil and its bonding company to restart the project.
Garris Grading & Paving of Farmville is performing the work, Haviland said. The company is a subcontractor of JSmith Civil and has performed all the asphalt paving on the project to date, she said.
Garris is being paid under the prices set in the contract with JSmith Civil.
JSmith Civil bid $15.7 million on the project. NCDOT had budgeted $21.4 million for the project, according to the department’s website.
The improvement project work was divided into seven sections so portions of the road remain accessible.
The next section of work was to begin this spring in the area between Reade Circle and Pitt Street. Haviland said she didn’t know what the next steps are in the project because the department has been focused on completing work in the closed section.
“NCDOT continues to be in conversation with JSmith Civil and their bonding company in regards to completing the remainder of the project,” Haviland said.
“At this time, NCDOT will not be seeking bids for the remainder of the project and will continue to work through JSmith Civil and their bonding company to determine how best to complete the remainder of this project.”