Paving is underway on a stalled and overdue section of Dickinson Avenue and the roadway should reopen the middle of next week, a state transportation spokeswoman said.

Paving between Skinner and 14th streets re-started Monday after work stalled in March, said Lauren Haviland, a North Carolina Department of Transportation spokeswoman.


