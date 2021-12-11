School employees can expect to see a little more green this Christmas, with additional money coming to them from both the district and state levels.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted unanimously this week to give the school district’s employees a $1,000 “COVID supplement,” the second that Pitt County Schools workers have received this year. The $4.4 million to fund the bonuses and related benefits will come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds. School nutrition services employees will receive an additional retention bonus.
PCS Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told the board that workers also should receive a similar bonus from the state, which is offering $1,000 to all employees, with an additional $500 for those with salaries of less than $75,000. The bonuses were part of the state budget approved last month, the first budget signed into law in North Carolina in three years.
In addition, the budget provides an average pay increase of 2.5 % for teachers and instructional staff for 2021-22 and 2022-23.
“That is an average, so some teachers would receive 1.3 % up to 5.4 …. based on their years of experience,” Baggett said, adding that there is an additional $300 bonus for all state-funded teachers.
That bonus pay is usually awarded based on third-grade and eighth-grade math and reading scores.
“Since we don’t have test data, it’s basically being spread across all of the teachers,” she said.
Of about 3,600 employees in the district, about 265 positions are locally funded. Among these are maintenance, technology and clerical staff, along with about 40 teacher positions and several administrators and assistant principals.
The state budget also includes a 2.5% increase to the principal salary schedule and a bonus of $1,800 for all state-funded principals. Increases for assistant principals follow the teacher salary schedule.
Non-certified and central office staff also will see a pay increase, getting the higher of either a 2.5% pay raise or a minimum salary of $13 per hour. Those employees are due to see a second 2.5% increase by July 1, 2022, bringing the minimum salary to $15 per hour. Public schools employees were left out when the state approved a $15 minimum wage for government employees in 2018.
“The classified staff had not gotten increases for several years,” Baggett said, “so now they have addressed that.”
Baggett said the district is due to receive a new allotment to increase supplements for teachers. In the spring, Pitt County Schools moved to increase local teacher supplements from 6% to 6.5%, the second increase since 2019.
“There’s money in the budget to provide low-wealth counties with an increased allotment to provide additional supplements to allow us to be more competitive,” she said, adding that 95 of the state’s 100 counties received the low-wealth designation.
The state budget also provides monthly supplements for school counselors, psychologists, speech and language pathologists and audiologists, along with up to $1,000 in matching funds for teacher signing bonuses.
“Currently we’re at $650, so when we go through this budget process we’ll look at the potential to move to $1,000 to maximize those dollars,” Baggett said.
Like last year, the state is not reducing allocations to school districts that have fewer students than they projected.
For the current academic year, Pitt County Schools projected an average daily membership of 23,481 students, but the district was 269 students shy of that when it reported enrollment to the state as required on the 40th day of the school year.
“So if we had a reduction in students, we would actually not lose funding,” Baggett said, explaining that state allocations are traditionally based on the number of students the district serves. “That will save the district about a million (dollars), just that one clause.”