AYDEN — Town employees may have a raise in their future.
The Ayden Board of Commissioners discussed the possibility of boosting pay rates at its Monday meeting.
A pay comparison for the Ayden Police Department and surrounding police departments was presented by Town Manager Matt Livingston during the virtual meeting.
The study came after Ayden Police Department Chief Chris Forehand expressed his concern about officers leaving town for higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
The department had three officers leave go to Beaufort County, one to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, one to Homeland Security and one to the private sector, according to Forehand.
“The current situation right now is we are three officers down,” Forehand said, adding one more is expected to leave in October.
“We can’t keep being the training ground for other police department in other areas,” he said. “It’s hard to compete with other agencies when they are paying that much.”
With limited staff, the Ayden department will be forced to return to having two officers per shift to cover the town’s population of 5,000 people, Forehand said.
The minimum starting salary with the Ayden Police Department is $37,323. Farmville’s is $36,524, Winterville starts at $43,138 while Pitt County pays $43,000. The top starting salary in the region belongs to Greenville at $44,366.
The state average starting salary is $39,123.
Another problem is that officers with the Ayden Police Department are not being compensated for experience as officers are in other departments, Livingston said.
This means that officers like Cpl. Jenny Clark, who was with the department for 10 years, can go to another department and make more money, Forehand said.
The town of Ayden lacked a merit-based and longevity system which rewarded hard-working employees who have experience, Livingston said. The town now has a merit pay system.
The need to increase pay exists in all departments, Livingston said. If commissioners increase pay within the police department, he recommended that they consider conducting a pay study for the town’s remaining departments.
To rectify the problem of not paying for experience, Commissioner Raymond Langley recommended the town look into implementing a pay scale similar to the military. Under this model, pay is based on rank plus experience.
Mayor Pro-tem Ivory Mewborn also recommended Forehand conduct a survey among Ayden police officers to see which of the manager’s recommendations they would prefer.
All commissioners said they value the town’s employees and wanted to ensure they knew they were appreciated.
Commissioner Cindy Goff made a motion to conduct an internal study across the board for all departments to determine financial needs. It was seconded by Commissioner Johnny Davis and passed unanimously.
In other action, the board:
- Voted to removed the exclusion of contractors from their noise ordinance. Complaints have been raised concerning people working on home repairs until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Until now, the noise ordinance excluded these repairs. The ordinance now will allow repairs until 9 p.m., after which homeowners and contractors must not exceed listed noise thresholds.
- Mewborn suggested the town revisit its voting policy when it comes to the planning board. Currently, if the town board disagrees with a planning board recommendation, the board must present a three-quarters majority vote rather then a majority, which is needed for all other votes. The board will visit this issue at its next meeting.
- Davis inquired if other commissioners received an anonymous letter.
“The letter I received is putting the town of Ayden into a bad light. There is no name to it. It is about a page and a half and really saying some bad things about the town of Ayden and one of our employees,” Davis said.
This matter needed to be discussed in closed session under personal, according to town attorney Scott Dixon.
Mewborn agreed the matter should be discussed at Monday’s meeting and commissioners voted to include it on the agenda.
“I don’t know how true it is but I feel that a threat has been made on my life and we really need to move on stuff,” Mewborn said.
Commissioners proceeded into closed session. No action was taken following the meeting.