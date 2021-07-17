WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College Trustees held a specially-called meeting Tuesday to swear-in newcomers and board members recently re-appointed to four-year terms.
Joining the college’s governing board were Steve Lassiter, Pitt County Schools assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, and PCC Student Government Association President Mitchell Jeri. Five trustees — Charles Ellis, Gary Evans, Brian Floyd, Don Mills and Patti Sanders-Smith — were re-appointed to the board.
Lassiter, a Greenville resident, was selected by the N.C. Governor’s Office to fill the void created by Shirley Carraway’s departure. A retired educator, Carraway accepted a position on the State Board of Community Colleges. Lassiter will complete the remainder of her term, which expires June 30, 2024.
“Joining the PCC Board of Trustees was an opportunity to serve our community, gain a greater understanding of our local community college system, and to be active in my belief that community colleges level the playing field for students to access a quality and affordable education,” Lassiter said.
An Edenton native, Lassiter has served in his current role with PCS since August 2018. Prior to that, he spent a little more than two years working as assistant superintendent of human resources and auxiliary services for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
Lassiter previously worked for PCS as a principal from July 2013 to June 2016. Wells Fargo named him its North Carolina Principal of the Year in 2015.
“In my current role with Pitt County Schools, we have an amazing partnership with PCC through Career and College Promise, our Pitt County Schools Early College, and the PCC-PCS Technical Academy,” Lassiter said. “My preK-12 experience will bring perspective on how we can better prepare our students for college and how we can continue to leverage our public education system.”
A two-time East Carolina University graduate, Lassiter earned a bachelor’s in elementary education in 2004 and a master’s in school administration in 2010. He received ECU’s 40 Under Forty Leadership Award in 2017 and earned his doctorate in educational administration and supervision two years later from N.C. State University.
Jeri, who was elected SGA president in the spring, will serve as an ex-officio member of the trustees board throughout the 2021-22 academic year. Born in Zimbabwe, she graduated from Farmville High School in 2020 and is now pursuing an engineering degree.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, trustees selected officers for the new academic year. By unanimous vote, they re-elected Evans to serve as their chairman, Gloristine Brown as vice-chair and Ellis as secretary.
An Ayden resident and 1984 Pitt graduate, Evans served as a PCC trustee from 2003 to 2010 before re-joining the board in 2017 to replace the late Walter Williams. He was the board’s chairman from 2007 to 2009 and returned as chair in 2019.
PCC-Pitt County DA’s office formalize partnership
PCC and the Office of Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon have formalized a long-running partnership that offers individuals facing incarceration an opportunity to pay their debt to society through education.
Since his election to office in 2018, Dixon has collaborated with staff from PCC’s Office of Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement on alternatives to detention. The goal, Dixon said, has been to help lawbreakers develop personally and professionally in the hope of reducing the likelihood they’ll commit future offenses.
“As district attorney, I ask these individuals, ‘What is your plan for the morning after you get out of the criminal justice system?’ If they don’t have one, they’ll be right back in jail,” Dixon said. “PCC gives them a chance to break that cycle.”
During a July 9 signing ceremony at Pitt, PCC President Lawrence Rouse said Dixon’s efforts to redirect and retrain individuals involved with the Pitt County justice system parallel the college’s mission to educate and empower people for success.
“District Attorney Dixon’s heart is focused on helping individuals turn their lives around to become productive citizens, and that is what PCC is all about,” Rouse said. “… We all make mistakes, and, as a society, we have a choice to educate or incarcerate those who commit crimes. PCC is an off-ramp from the criminal justice system, and now is an ideal time for individuals to pursue higher education, because there are many jobs available in our community.”
Dixon agreed and noted that education has historically served as the foundation for growth and success throughout the state. It’s been a priority of North Carolina legislators, regardless of political party affiliation, he added.
“(Education) is why we’ve grown to become the ninth-most populous state,” Dixon said. “… But not everyone needs or wants a four-year education. The jobs Pitt Community College teaches people to do cannot be shipped overseas. They are needed to help communities thrive.”
Through its newly-signed pact with the college, the Pitt County District Attorney’s (PCDA) Office will identify students interested in enrolling in PCC courses and coordinate with Pitt staff regarding recruitment, enrollment and class scheduling, as needed. Dixon’s office will also be responsible for ensuring an amenable meeting location and safe learning environment for training conducted on-site.
For its part, PCC will work with PCDA to provide general education courses, adult high school proficiency, resume writing, job readiness and career training. The college will also offer academic support to PCDA referrals and help them enroll in life skills courses and training that prepare them for a successful transition to PCC curricula and/or the workforce.
Dixon was confident the partnership with PCC would be life-changing for program participants who earn credentials that lead to employment. “If you go to work and work hard, you won’t have a whole lot of time to do much else,” he said.