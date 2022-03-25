Drones are important tools in numerous fields, but becoming a licensed drone pilot doesn’t automatically qualify a person for the work.
Pitt Community College has offered a class that prepares people for the Federal Aviation Administration’s unmanned aircraft systems pilot’s license since 2018. While the number of students in this year’s class, six, is far below the 26 that took the inaugural class, the course instructor and college administrators believe new opportunities in the field will stimulate growth.
“It’s really more about enhancing an existing career,” said Bill Lewis, Pitt Community College’s adjunct instructor for unmanned aviation systems.
Evolving technology and materials, however, mean a multitude of future uses are possible.
Dan Mayo, PCC’s dean of public services and fine arts, introduced drones to the school.
Mayo, a retired U.S. Naval helicopter pilot who served on both active duty and in the reserves for more than 30 years, was introduced to unmanned aircraft systems in the 1980s when they were used at the Atlantic Fleet Weapons test facility in Puerto Rico. Over time he saw the systems evolve from testing technology to being used in combat situations.
As battery and GPS technology evolved and the costs came down, hobbyists introduced drones to the general public.
“Plastics have changed it, really changed everything,” Mayo said. “It gave you more precise control. That’s all happened in the last 20 years.”
From hobbyists flying on the weekend, drones began moving into the commercial sector.
The Federal Aviation Administration, concerned that increasing drone usages would endanger airplane flight, established rules for using drones and required people to become licensed if they wanted to operate a drone outside their property.
“Even if you’re having fun, if someone asks, ‘could you take a picture of my house, could you take a picture of my boat,’ then you need licensing,” Mayo said.
The school obtained a three-year grant from the Perkins Foundation to pay for the equipment and instructor. Lewis, who was PCC’s director of infrastructure, was tapped to lead the program.
Lewis said he pointed out that he didn’t have a background in aviation but was intrigued. He spent six months teaching himself about drones and obtaining his pilot’s license.
Pitt Community College’s first drone class was created at the request of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol which wanted to train troopers to use drones in their accident investigations and searches, Mayo said.
“If you have to find someone with a helicopter, they (law enforcement) have to have the right crew, the right weather so send the drone in and take care of business,” Mayo said. “That’s the beauty of it. Also a state trooper can pop open the trunk of his car and he’s got it with him for whatever he needs to do.”
Other law enforcement agencies became interested in using drones and joined the classes.
After a while, people outside law enforcement wanted to take the class, Mayo said, starting with real estate agents.
The coursework focuses on operating a drone safely and responsbily.
“We learn about weather, about decision-making and about air space,” Mayo said.
Learning about air space is important because without maps, which are now available on mobile apps, drone pilots need to know how to distinguish what type of airspace they are operating in.
Drone pilots in Greenville have to be extra viligent since there is an airport with routine commercial flights along with private and commerical aircraft flying in and out. Drones can’t fly near airports.
Lewis was working with emergency management directors and law enforcement to develop a course of study focused on using drones in law enforcement but COVID-19 interrupted the work. The grant ran out and no other funding was available to continue the program full-time although it’s still offered through continuing education.
Lewis is now a technology instructor at Farmville Central High School along with serving as an adjunct instructor for the drone program.
“My opinion is a lot of people have entered into the field, buy a drone and they believe they can do real estate pictures or inspect a roof or inspect a water tower,” Lewis said. “That really isn’t the case. The drone is a tool of the job. You should have the background and experience for how you are planning to use the drone.
“Just because I can take pictures doesn’t mean I am a photographer,” Lewis said.
Mayo said he doesn’t see PCC’s drone program expanding at this time.
Six community colleges in the state offer drone classes. Some, like Wayne and Lenoir Community Colleges, offer the courses through their avaition programs. Others offer it through technology programs.
Elizabeth City State University’s aviation degree program is about to fly higher with the inclusion of a bachelor’s degree in unmanned aerial vehicle systems.
That could change as drone usage becomes more integrated into everyday life such as being used for deliveries.