Growth at Pitt Community College is rapidly filling campus property west of Reedy Branch Road and will soon prompt expansion onto neighboring farmland, officials told county leaders recently.
As the college plans for this spring’s dedication of the $14 million, 28,000-square-foot Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement, plans are underway for a new welding facility nearby. It will take up one of the last lots between Reedy Branch and Warren Drive.
“We have just about exhausted this property with buildings and parking lots,” PCC Board of Trustees Chairman Gary Evans said Friday at a joint meeting with trustees and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. “We’re going to have to get access to that 130 acres behind us. We’re going to need the county’s help so we can continue to grow.”
PCC, which in 2021-22 had an enrollment of more than 10,000 students, is the seventh-largest school among North Carolina’s 58 community colleges. College President Lawrence Rouse said it also is the most densely populated.
“We’re still the most crowded campus in the system,” he said. “We have less square footage per student than any campus.”
That is despite the 2017 opening of the Walter and Marie Williams Building, which is home to PCC’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programming. The 78,000-square-foot building on Warren Drive is west of Reedy Branch Road, where much of PCC’s growth has been centered in recent years.
“You all made some tremendous decisions years ago to not let this institution become landlocked,” Evans said, referring to the purchase of the 131-acre Davenport property adjacent to PCC’s main campus in 2005. “Who would have ever dreamed that it would happen that quick?”
One of the few remaining spaces on Warren Drive is planned for a new $15 million welding facility. John Farkas of JKF Architecture showed members of the two boards plans for the 30,000-square-foot facility to be built beside the school’s baseball field.
The new facility is expected to provide more than twice the space as the current building, constructed 30 years ago. PCC, which has the largest community college welding program in the state, has outgrown its 12,500-square-foot building. About 180 of the program’s 400 students studying on the main campus share two labs with 38 welding booths. (PCC instructors teach another 220 welding students at five Pitt County high schools.)
Rouse said the commissioners who toured the welding facility last year “were probably shocked because we were making the best out of what we had.”
The new facility will have 72 welding booths capable of welding stainless steel alloys, aluminum and carbon steel, a structural steel fabrication lab, a pipe fabrication lab and a robotic welding lab, Keith G. Kinlaw, who chairs the Computer Integrated Machining and Welding Technology department, said.
The facility is part of a master plan that includes an 80,000-square-foot workforce development building, a softball field, and space for the Pitt County Schools Technical Academy. Other development under consideration as part of the master plan, scheduled to be finalized late next month, includes a public safety complex for law enforcement and fire-rescue training and space for cosmetology and barbering.
The college which does not currently offer barbering courses, is considering adding a program, Rouse said. It leases space for its cosmetology program.
In addition to new facilities, Evans said that bus service to campus is a critical need.
“We can give them scholarships. We can give them financial aid, but if they can’t get here, we’ve got a problem,” he said.
Rouse said that while PCC draws students from across Pitt surrounding counties, he is particularly concerned about transportation for residents who live north of the Tar River.
“We probably have a population there that does not have the transportation they need,” he said.
Commissioners Chairwoman Mary Perkins-Williams agreed.
“Transportation has been in high demand in the area,” she said. “They just don’t have the funds to get here.”
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said she is optimistic about the county’s ability to partner with PCC to help provide transportation to campus.
In other business, the boards heard an update on the Pitt County Re-entry Program. Ernis Lee, PCC assistant vice president for community outreach, said the program has had 367 client referrals since August 2021, including 266 for employment, 86 for education, 177 for substance abuse and 169 for housing.
“A lot of challenges are there,” Lee said. “(But) we’re gaining so much more support.”
Ina Rawlinson, PCC vice president for Human Resources/IT/Security, talked about the need for funds to upgrade locks on campus. Earlier this month, PCC requested funding from the Board of Commissioners for remotely controlled exterior locks on main campus buildings.
“We’re an open campus here. We’re a large campus,” Rawlinson said, adding that the college’s small law enforcement staff is spread over multiple shifts.
“When the buildings were built we were not faced with the high-security threats,” she said. “Please help us use technology to keep this campus safe.”