Black families are a source of empowerment, and racism needs to be exposed and removed at its source, a speaker told audience members during Pitt Community College’s ninth annual MLK Scholarship Tribute.
The event, which honors the life of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., was held virtually on Thursday. Garrett Taylor, owner of Uplift Comprehensive Services, a child behavioral services agency, and The Power of U in Bertie County, was the featured speaker.
Taylor praised the bond of black families, calling them “by far the most insurmountable and sustaining force of empowerment the African American community has had.” He used the biblical story of Joseph as an example of familial adoption.
“As Joseph began to plan on how to discreetly leave Mary, the mother of Jesus, God sent the angel Gabriel to steady his heart. (God) knew the importance of having an earthly father,” he said. “Joseph adopted Jesus and raised him as his own.”
Taylor said the back community should be willing to adopt those in need.
“Like Joseph, the black family has to expand who we include as family,” he said. “We cannot overlook the importance of that Joseph mentality. Just as Joseph was needed then, black men and fathers, we are needed now more than ever.”
Taylor said racism has been poisoning the country for years, comparing it to asbestos.
“Asbestos was everywhere. It was in our schools, it was in our homes in our churches. All the while it was quietly poisoning us,” he said.
He said that years ago, some dealt with asbestos by covering it up.
“To me, that is kind of what we did with racism,” Taylor said. “We put new tiles on top of that asbestos. But that cancerous substance has always remained. And just like asbestos, racism has remained. What we have done for so many years is just cover it up — because having the conversation (to address racism) is just too difficult.”
Taylor said that as a Generation X-er, his generation represents the first group of African Americans who were born 100 percent free in this country.
“I want you to let that digest for a second,” he said. “I am 46 years old, but I represent the first class of born-free African Americans.
“I am the first in my family able to go to school wherever I want to go, without obstruction; legally able to go to whatever store (I want) to, without obstruction; who can legally date anybody I want to, without obstruction,” Taylor said. “We are not that far way from times of the past.”
He said racism needs to be dealt with.
“That cancerous substance has been an undercurrent in our communities and our culture,” Taylor said. “The only way to deal with it is to rip through those coverings, expose the asbestos and do the arduous work of ripping it out and hauling it away.”
The ninth annual is a collaborative effort between employees of PCC and the community, said Assistant Vice President of Student Support Jasmin L. Spain. Funds raised by the event, typically is a breakfast celebration, award Multicultural Activities Committee (MAC) scholarships.
“It is our hope that we will continue to build bonds within the Pitt County community and assist in the cultural competency of those involved who have a passion for this occasion,” Spain said.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly also spoke at the event and this year’s MAC scholarships were presented in honor of community advocate and champion for education Garrie Moore, a retired PCC and East Carolina University Administrator.
Moore is now the director of the nonprofit Center for Science Technology and Leadership Development, which last year the Bethel Youth Activity Center, opened a computer STEM lab.
“It is important,” Moore said, during his virtual tribute. “Every day we choose to make a difference in the lives of young folks, especially in our community. Because if we don’t do it, no one else is going to.”
Read more about the event in PCC Notes on Page E6 in today’s paper.