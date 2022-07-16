WINTERVILLE — A new internship is giving Pitt Community College cybersecurity students hands-on experience with helping local businesses secure financial and intellectual property assets from cyberthreats.
According to Joseph Jeansonne, instructional coordinator of PCC’s IT: Cybersecurity program, the new CyberStart-sponsored initiative places interns in small- and medium-sized businesses to “cultivate cybersecurity compliance practices and conduct cybersecurity assessments.” The interns do not cost the local businesses anything, he said, because their services are provided through a $2 million-grant the North Carolina Partnership for Cybersecurity Excellence (NC-PaCE) received from the National Security Agency’s National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity in October 2021.
“By working with area businesses, our CyberStart program strengthens workforce development and student and community partnerships,” Jeansonne said.
In order to participate in CyberStart, students must complete Pitt’s “Security Compliance” course, which covers International Organization for Standardization guidelines, National Institute of Standards and Technology frameworks, incident response and business continuity planning.
“The course introduces information security compliance and standards, along with how they apply to corporate IT environments,” Jeansonne said.
Formed in 2019, NC-PaCE is a coalition that involves PCC and seven other colleges and universities in North Carolina providing public agencies and private-sector businesses a diverse and specialized set of security education, research and services. The coalition’s goal is to establish a skilled cybersecurity workforce ready to address challenges that impede the state’s economic growth and entrepreneurial prosperity.
“The need for cybersecurity-trained professionals is real in North Carolina,” said Laurie Williams, a professor in N.C. State’s University’s Department of Computer Science and NC-PaCE co-director. “NC-PaCE will propel the development of cybersecurity expertise necessary to support (North Carolina) industry and government and to establish cybersecurity as an economic development tool for the state.”
Area business owners interested in participating in the CyberStart program can contact Jeansonne at (252) 493-7275 or jljeansonne775@my.pittcc.edu for more details.
PCC holds special orientation for first-gen students
PCC will hold a special new student orientation session this month to highlight programming and services established for first-generation students.
Set for July 20, the program will feature returning PCC students and employees sharing stories of their personal success as first-generation college students. It will also focus on Pitt’s first-generation student initiatives, which include its TRiO and First-Generation Fellows Mentoring programs, First-Generation Student Club and Tri-Alpha National Honor Society.
Travis Kinsey, PCC Director of TRiO Programs, said the orientation is a way for Pitt to welcome first-generation students to campus and guide them through the admissions/registration process. He explained that PCC defines “first-generation students” as individuals whose parents or legal guardians have not completed a college degree.
“Being a first-generation college student/graduate is something to be celebrated,” Kinsey said. “These individuals bring unique voices and opinions to campus discussions and diversify student bodies culturally, socially and economically. Many go on to become role models for their families and members of the community.”
Kinsey said orientation will also provide students an opportunity to sign up for various first-generation-specific courses at Pitt, such as “College Student Success” and transitional English and math.
The first 100 first-generation students to arrive to the special new student orientation session will receive a free first-generation T-shirt and keychain. Kinsey said they may also participate in a “summer picnic” that day organized by the PCC Student Engagement and Leadership Department.
“As an advisory institution for the Center for First-Generation Student Success, Pitt Community College is continually striving to strengthen its first-generation campus community,” Kinsey said. “Orientation is way for us to make sure our first-generation students feel at home on campus and are aware of the many opportunities for growth the college has to offer them.”
First-generation students interested in attending the July 20 orientation are asked to contact their PCC Student Success Advisors at 493-7578 to register. For additional information, they can email firstgeneration@email.pittcc.edu.