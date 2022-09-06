Pitt Community College is among 10 community colleges participating in an effort to recruit “historically excluded, rural and distressed populations” to the state’s life science industries.
The North Carolina Community College System announced Friday it was awarded $16.4 million as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
The college system is working with the N.C. Biotechnology Center to implement the project NC BioBetter.
The money will be used to promote training and career opportunities in underserved and distressed communities, according to a system news release.
“BioTech is a critical industry for North Carolina,” NCCCS Interim President William S. Carver II said. “Our community colleges provide training and support to ensure this industry has a skilled workforce. The award will enhance the Community College System’s ability to support this economic sector. For the citizens of North Carolina, this opportunity will provide training that leads to well paying jobs and even more importantly, fulfilling careers.”
The nine other participating colleges are Alamance Community College, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Central Carolina Community College, Durham Tech Community College, Forsyth Technical Community College, Johnston Community College, Vance-Granville Community College, Wake Technical Community College, and Wilson Community College.
The 10 colleges and the system’s BioNetwork Division will develop and deliver training in the field of life sciences, the release said.
Recruitment efforts will focus on historically excluded, rural and distressed populations. The project also will expand the faculty by recruiting and training credentialed personnel through an innovative immersion program, the release said.
“The award will be transformative in how it will provide the resources to develop and implement strategies to recruit and retain students from excluded populations and create a program to upskill our own workforce by recruiting and training faculty on current biomanufacturing processes,” said Matt Meyer, the college system’s associate vice president of business engagement and national and international partnerships .
The NCBiotech-led consortium consists of a coalition of public and private partner organizations that work collaboratively to carry out the mission to further strengthen the state’s life sciences manufacturing cluster. The NCBiotech-led consortium is one of 21 projects chosen from 60 applicants nationwide.