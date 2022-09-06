pccnotes.jpg

Pitt Community College is among 10 campuses participating in an effort to recruit workers to the state’s life science industries as part of the NC BioBetter project.

 PCC News Service

Pitt Community College is among 10 community colleges participating in an effort to recruit “historically excluded, rural and distressed populations” to the state’s life science industries.

The North Carolina Community College System announced Friday it was awarded $16.4 million as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.


