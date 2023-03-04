WINTERVILLE — High school students participating in Pitt Community College’s VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program now have their very own laptops, thanks to a partnership between Altice USA and Durham’s Kramden Institute.

This is the fourth straight year Optimum, a subsidiary of Altice USA, has teamed with Kramden Institute to provide computers to the VISIONS program, which was established in 2004 to help reduce Pitt County’s high school dropout rate. The laptops recently were distributed to the program’s newest participants to increase their chances of academic success.