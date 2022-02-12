WINTERVILLE — Nearly one year after announcing its Bulldog Promise Scholarship Program, Pitt Community College is giving members of the Class of 2022 an opportunity to earn a two-year degree, tuition-free.
Established in May 2021, Bulldog Promise is available to Pitt County public, private and home-school students who are nearing high school graduation and have been taking PCC Career and College Promise courses or classes through the PCC-Pitt County Schools Technical Academy. To date, 50 students from last year’s graduating class have taken advantage of the initiative.
“The first year of the program has been a tremendous success, and we’re accepting applications now from the Class of 2022 for the 2022-23 academic year,” said Brian Jones, PCC Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Services. “Students are benefiting from free tuition at PCC and making progress toward completing a credential to join the workforce or transfer to four-year universities to complete bachelor’s degrees. It’s saving local families thousands of dollars and allowing students to complete what they started in high school.”
Jones said Bulldog Promise offers participants up to four semesters of community college courses, tuition-free. To be considered for the scholarships, he said students must complete a minimum of 12 curriculum credit hours, or four curriculum courses at PCC, with at least a 2.0 GPA. They must also intend to enroll at Pitt this fall.
“Bulldog Promise is tremendous incentive for Pitt County high school students to begin their college careers at PCC in a dually-enrolled capacity and then complete what they started at Pitt after receiving their high school diplomas — again, tuition-free,” Jones said.
All five of PCC’s academic divisions are serving Bulldog Promise students. The highest concentration of students (17) were enrolled in college transfer curricula during the fall semester. Fifteen students were taking programs within the construction and industrial technology division, including seven in the HVAC program. Another 11 were enrolled in associate in general education courses to complete admission requirements for health sciences programs.
Jones said members of Pitt County’s Class of 2022 can apply for Bulldog Promise scholarships through their myPittcc accounts. The application is available under “Digital Forms” within the “Students” tab.
Additional information on the Bulldog Promise Scholarship Program is available on the “Bulldog Promise” page of the PCC website (pittcc.edu). Students may also reach out to Jones at cbjones@email.pittcc.edu or 493-7867.
Virtual programming set to celebrate Black History Month
PCC will celebrate Black History Month in the coming weeks with a number of activities that take place virtually and are open to the community.
Organized by the PCC Multicultural Activities Committee (MAC), the programming spotlights the national Black History Month theme for 2022: “Black Health and Wellness,” which pays tribute to medical scholars and health care providers.
“We’re excited to present a full slate of activities that are timely and relevant to this year’s ‘Black Health and Wellness’ theme,” said Regina Garcia, a PCC developmental English instructor who chairs the MAC Committee. “This year, as always, we take this month as an opportunity to ‘reflect-to-progress’ and we hope students and the community will join us.”
The college has a pair of activities planned for Feb. 22, starting at 10 a.m. with “What to Know about Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging.” The program will feature remarks from Josefvon Jones, director of diversity and inclusion at Alamance Community College.
Following Jones’ presentation will be “Little Medicine Thing,” a video documentary on the late Emma Dupree produced by East Carolina University’s Office of Health Services Research and Development with the Brody School of Medicine. It begins at 11 a.m.
Dupree, an herbalist from Fountain, was the daughter of former slaves. Before passing away in 1996, she became widely known for her use of plants in the promotion of good health and the treatment and prevention of disease.
“Emma Dupree was known by those in her community as ‘that little medicine thing,’” Garcia said. “At a time when many African-Americans had no access to professional health care, she provided them with herbal treatments that she’d developed for therapeutic purposes.”
Pitt’s Black History festivities continue Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. with “Doulas: Providing Women with a Continuum of Care.” The program will feature Maya Jackson, founder and executive director of Mobilizing African American Mothers through Empowerment, discussing the important role of “black and brown doulas” and societal factors that have led to an increased need for their services.
Following Jackson’s presentation will be a question-and-answer session on doulas, who are not health care professionals but support individuals through significant health-related experiences, such as childbirth and miscarriages, as trained companions.
PCC will close out its Black History Month celebration on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. with a “Men’s Health Roundtable.” The event will give PCC students and employees a chance to speak with health experts about historical and current medical issues, concerns and best practices as they relate to men of color.
Links for students and members of the community to join the programming will be posted on PCC social media sites and pittcc.edu.