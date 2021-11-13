WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College Associate in Fine Arts Instructor Matt Amante has taken top honors in a national outdoor sculpture competition sponsored by the City of Rocky Mount through the Imperial Centre for the Arts & Sciences.
During a reception in Rocky Mount’s Maria V. Howard Arts Center on Sunday, Amante’s “Greenspace Bench” sculpture was selected “Best in Show” in the 25th Annual Sculpture Salmagundi exhibition. The competition recognizes and promotes excellence in public art and sculpture and encourages people to explore Rocky Mount.
“Salmagundi is a great show,” Amante said. “It’s always extremely competitive. I think I have been rejected from the show more than I have gotten into it. I have been in it four times now, but I think I have probably applied for it nine times.”
Though he’s sold many of his creations and many have been on public display within the past 12 years, Amante says his “Best in Show” selection represents the first time he’s taken the top prize for an outdoor exhibition like Salmagundi.
“I’m extremely excited to win the award and have this piece purchased,” he said. “Public art is a challenging and very competitive field, so it’s a great feeling to have your efforts appreciated and enjoyed by others.”
Amante’s winning sculpture, which consists of painted steel, soil and plants, has been installed outside the train station in downtown Rocky Mount and will be displayed there until September 2022.
“It’s always great to see these pieces go on public display,” Amante said. “I make them in my studio, but the goal is to see them in public spaces.”
A Michigan native, Amante graduated from Western Michigan University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in art education. He earned a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture from East Carolina University (ECU) in 2010 and began working at PCC the following year. In addition to teaching sculpture, art appreciation, and portfolio and resume courses at Pitt, the Winterville resident serves on the college’s Fine Arts and International Education committees, advises students, and maintains the school’s public art program.
Since Amante came to Pitt, several sculptures have been added to the campus landscape. The first, a 13-foot metallic sculpture designed by ECU professor Carl Billingsley, was unveiled in 2012 near the Ed & Joan Warren Building. Amante said students from seven different classes participated in the design’s construction and added that the project offered them a unique learning experience and valuable hands-on training.
“I love the fact that PCC has public art on campus and we were able to grow the collection here,” he said. “The making process is an amazing experience for our students, but having the artwork on campus every day is even more valuable, in my opinion.”
Describing himself as “an unrepentant object maker,” Amante says he has a “continual drive to learn” and enjoys everything from casting metals and polishing stone cabochons to making fishing lures and 3D printing vessels. No matter the project, though, he’s always “experimenting with new materials and processes” to “figure out something new” he can share with students in the classroom.
“I’m almost always in the same boat as my students in some aspects, because I’m trying to figure something out and trying new things as well,” he said. “Making art and trying new things can be kind of an uncomfortable experience, but it is also really gratifying when I do something I’m happy with.”
Holiday show’s return to Convention Center a success
PCC Foundation officials are thanking the community for its “outstanding support” of the 2021 Down East Holiday Show.
According to PCC Foundation Executive Director Beth Sigmon, more than 10,000 shoppers came out to the Greenville Convention Center Nov. 4-7 — almost 600 more than attended the 2019 event. Their patronage, she said, made the charitable organization’s most important annual fundraiser a rousing success.
“The Holiday Show significantly impacts the PCC Foundation’s ability to provide student scholarships and support educational activities,” Sigmon said. “Returning to the convention center gave people a chance to get out and feel a sense of normalcy, and that had a direct influence on attendance.”
Though the fundraising amount from this year’s show – the PCC Foundation’s 20th – is still being tallied, it’s a safe bet it’ll be substantially higher than the total generated by last year’s virtual event. After 18 years of holding the show in person, the foundation was forced to move the 2020 event online because of the pandemic.
“After the 2019 Down East Holiday Show generated almost $143,000 for the PCC Foundation, we ended up raising less than $11,000 through our 2020 event,” Sigmon said. “Part of the show’s appeal is interaction with vendors and catching up with people we’ve come to consider friends. COVID-19 took that away last year and participation suffered, as did the foundation’s ability to support Pitt students.”
This year’s Holiday Show started with a bang. Sigmon said 1,566 shoppers came out for Thursday’s adult-only shopping opener, an attendance record for the special event.
“Every dollar raised through the Holiday Show supports PCC students and their efforts to improve their lives through higher education,” Sigmon said. “With the rising cost of living, particularly with regard to transportation and food, the need is great. We’re happy the success of this year’s show will increase the foundation’s ability to fulfill its educational mission.”
Approximately 100 of the more than 190 vendors featured in the 2021 Holiday Show have already signed up for next year’s event, which will take place Nov. 3-6.