...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to
Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern
Outer Banks.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
The PCC Foundation is encouraging prospective fall students, including high school seniors and current Pitt students, to apply for scholarships starting Tuesday.
According to PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins, the foundation will accept scholarship applications for the 2022-23 academic year through April 1. She said students planning to enroll in PCC courses during the 2022 Fall Semester should visit pittccfoundation.com for an online application, list of scholarships, and answers to frequently asked questions.
Simpkins says the foundation’s online system has simplified the application process for students by using information they enter to match them with scholarship opportunities they are eligible to receive. That allows applicants to complete a single online form for most of the foundation’s scholarship offerings.
Before new students can apply, Simpkins says they must complete and submit a PCC admissions application. She explained that the acceptance letters they’ll receive include important login credentials necessary to access the online application.
Once the application period has ended, Simpkins says the PCC Foundation Scholarship Committee will work with PCC Institutional Advancement staff to award scholarships. She noted that government-funded awards and several specific scholarships, including the N.C. Education Lottery, Golden LEAF and Bulldog Promise scholarships, are awarded by PCC’s Financial Aid Department.
During the Jan. 25 PCC Board of Trustees meeting, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Marianne Cox said the PCC Foundation had awarded nearly $325,000 in scholarships so far during the 2021-22 academic year.