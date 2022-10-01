This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**Ian is now moving into central North Carolina**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- All watches and warnings have been canceled
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 220 miles west of Buxton NC or about 160 miles
west-northwest of Morehead City NC
- 35.3N 79.5W
- Storm Intensity 50 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 15 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Post Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to move inland across the
Carolinas tonight, and reach western Virginia by early Sunday. Across
eastern North Carolina, impacts from storm surge, moderate rainfall,
and an isolated tornado threat will end tonight.
An additional inch of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected
across portions of the area with the highest amounts across northern
sections of eastern North Carolina. Storm surge inundation of 1 to
2 feet above ground will continue along much of the coast, with
conditions slowly improving late tonight and Saturday. Tropical storm
force winds will continue across the coastal waters tonight.
Dangerous marine conditions will continue for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas. Stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Little to no additional impact are anticipated.
* SURGE:
Little to no additional surge impacts expected.
* WIND:
Little to no additional wind impacts expected.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no additional impact are anticipated.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are ongoing for all offshore waters and the
Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas creating treacherous
conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip
currents will also exist along area beaches. Ocean overwash may continue,
especially during high tide, along portions of the coast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened
trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause
flying debris.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement
issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC
regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
At the conclusion of their PCC onsite visit, SACSCOC Reaffirmation Committee members, seated, take a moment for a group photo with PCC administrators, faculty and staff.
WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College administrators received some outstanding news Thursday morning regarding the school’s bid for reaffirmation of accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
After spending most of the week on the PCC campus conducting interviews with faculty, staff and students and reviewing documentation, an eight-member SACSCOC Reaffirmation Committee told Pitt administrators they had “no recommendations” for the college regarding its bid for reaccreditation. The committee also noted PCC’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), a key component of the accreditation process, was “compliant in all five phases.”
“That’s the best possible news we could have received from the SACSCOC team this morning,” said PCC President Lawrence Rouse. “Though it’s technically unofficial at this point in time, by having no recommendations for PCC, the committee essentially told us Pitt Community College’s accreditation had been reaffirmed for the next 10 years.”
Rouse noted that SACSCOC’s governing board will make PCC’s bid for reaffirmation of accreditation official when it meets in June 2023.
“Though our work to ensure SACSCOC accreditation never truly ends, the five years leading up to the reaffirmation team’s onsite visit grow considerably more intense the closer the visit gets,” Rouse said. “Fortunately, PCC has had great leadership from Vice President Brian Miller, who served as our SACSCOC liaison, and PCC Board of Trustees Chairman Gary Evans, along with significant contributions from many faculty and staff members. It was truly a team effort.”
Rouse said Pitt’s QEP focuses on increasing online student success, and he explained that the QEP aspect of the reaccreditation process reflects a college’s commitment to continual self-improvement.
“SACSCOC accreditation is a U.S. Department of Education requirement that ensures institutions of higher learning are continually making quality improvements to their programs and services,” he said. “It’s required for PCC students to apply for federal student aid and for the transferability of the credits they earn at Pitt to other colleges and universities, so it’s definitely a big deal.”
The SACSCOC team that visited PCC this week was comprised of representatives from higher educational institutions within the southeastern United States. During their final report, committee members said the PCC pride they saw in faculty and staff was evident. They also said Pitt selected a “great” and “very important” QEP topic, because “internet courses aren’t going away anytime soon.”
Rouse thanked committee members for the hard work they put in at PCC this week and their dedication to ensuring institutions of higher learning are providing quality educational services to students.
“The committee members were professional, courteous and decidedly thorough in carrying out their responsibilities,” he said. “They certainly did their job and had some tough questions for us, which I think is extremely important, since our goal at PCC is to provide top quality programs and services.”
PCC Student Group Preparing for Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser
PCC’s Beta Nu Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will hold its annual fall yard sale on campus on Oct. 8.
Rain or shine, the fundraiser will take place in the paved parking lot in front of the William E. Fulford Building, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Setup begins at 6 a.m., and spaces must be cleaned up by noon.
The community is invited to participate in the sale by reserving parking spaces. The cost is $15 per space, payable by cash or check made out to “Phi Theta Kappa.” Those who pay in advance are asked to bring their receipts to the event.
Items prohibited on the PCC campus, including weapons, drugs, tobacco and alcohol, may not be sold during the event. Also, food and beverage sales are not allowed, except by PTK members. Sellers must provide their own tables and are permitted to park their vehicles in a separate parking space at no additional charge.
Chartered at PCC in March 2005, PTK recognizes students who have excelled in the classroom. To be eligible for Beta Nu Upsilon membership, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of associate degree coursework and earn a 3.75 GPA or higher. They must maintain a high academic standing (3.5 GPA or above) throughout their PCC enrollment.
For more details on this year’s fall yard sale, contact PCC instructor Joy Moses-Hall, who serves as PTK advisor, at jemoses-hall473@my.pittcc.edu or 493-7558.
PCC to host biotechnology awareness program in October
The PCC Biotechnology Department is teaming with BioNetwork and Thermo Fisher Scientific Oct. 13 to host “Family STEM & Career Night.”
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in Pitt’s Walter & Marie Williams Building, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature hands-on STEM activities for people of all ages to spotlight the college’s biotechnology program and career options within the biotech field. Pizza will be available to attendees while supplies last.
“North Carolina is home to 790 life sciences industries and is expected to continue expanding over the next decade,” said Courtney Behrle, senior director of engagement for BioNetwork. “These companies need skilled employees, both now and in the future, and we want their first choices to be straight from their local communities.”
Behrle said having representatives on hand from a nearby life science industry, like Thermo Fisher, will help attendees “see a direct pathway” from education to the workplace.
To gauge the level of interest in “Family STEM & Career Night,” Behrle said prospective attendees are asked to pre-register by visiting https://bit.ly/PCCSTEMNIGHT.