At the conclusion of their PCC onsite visit, SACSCOC Reaffirmation Committee members, seated, take a moment for a group photo with PCC administrators, faculty and staff.

 Rob Goldberg Jr./PCC News Service

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College administrators received some outstanding news Thursday morning regarding the school’s bid for reaffirmation of accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

After spending most of the week on the PCC campus conducting interviews with faculty, staff and students and reviewing documentation, an eight-member SACSCOC Reaffirmation Committee told Pitt administrators they had “no recommendations” for the college regarding its bid for reaccreditation. The committee also noted PCC’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), a key component of the accreditation process, was “compliant in all five phases.”


