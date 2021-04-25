WINTERVILLE — While the dangers of Mother Nature have been well-documented over the years, the perils of Father Time haven’t received quite the same attention but are considerably serious nevertheless, as the nation’s construction trades have discovered.
With twice as many people now exiting technical careers as opposed to starting in them, the construction industry is experiencing what many are calling a ‘graying tsunami.’
“(It) simply means we are on a giant wave of quality craftsmen retiring from our industry, and we do not have the personnel to replace them,” said Tim Manning, vice president of Williamston’s Manning Masonry, Inc. “… We have done a poor job over the past couple of decades making sure people hear that message.”
As the nationwide practice of steering the majority of high school students toward four-year universities for higher education persists unabated, Manning says open construction jobs are increasingly left unfilled.
“… We have to change that narrative,” he said. “There are viable educational and career opportunities in the trades.”
To address the need for skilled masons locally, the N.C. Masonry Contractors Association (NCMCA) poured its energy and resources into helping Pitt Community College restart its masonry program. Training begins on May 15 and will take place on the PCC campus Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for 12 weeks, with Rob Waugh serving as instructor.
“The support I’ve received from NCMCA has been wonderful,” says PCC Coordinator of Technical Trades Gail Nichols. “I’ve never experienced anything like it before in getting new training off the ground, which says a lot about how much the masonry industry needs skilled professionals.
“PCC has been trying to bring its masonry program back for the past six years, and now that is going to happen next month, thanks to the backing and generosity of the N.C. Masonry Contractors Association.”
Through his role as an NCMCA member, Manning helped deliver equipment and supplies the organization donated to PCC in support of its new masonry training, including several loads of bricks, concrete masonry units and tools. He thanked Nichols for her efforts to restart the masonry program at Pitt and said the college would have NCMCA’s full support in its effort to produce skilled masons.
“(PCC) is where we can build the next generation of quality craftsmen,” Manning said. “With the lack of masonry programming at the high school-level in this area, it is imperative we reach out to these students and make them aware that masonry is a viable and rewarding career path.”
As a third-generation mason whose company has completed many large projects, including some at PCC and others at East Carolina University’s Dowdy-Ficklen and Clark-LeClair stadiums, Manning had a message for students still searching for career guidance.
“No matter what your future holds, learn a trade,” he said. “If you learn how to do something with your hands, no one can ever take it away from you. Your job will never be outsourced. You will never find yourself in the unemployment line.”
For more information on PCC’s new masonry program, contact Nichols at (252) 493-7625 or gnichols@email.pittcc.edu.
NextFest ‘Open House’ to go live this month
The PCC Office of Recruitment has developed a multimedia presentation to give high school seniors and their parents details on programs Pitt offers and the kinds of jobs individuals who complete them can expect to find.
Titled “NextFest,” the open house-style presentation is part of PCC’s efforts to reach prospective students during the pandemic. It will go live during a Zoom webinar April 29 at 7 p.m., according to PCC Director of Recruitment John Carrere.
“We started NextFest last spring, after COVID-19 made it difficult for us to share pathways to education and employment with the community,” Carrere said. “The response was tremendous, so we decided to offer it again this year to highlight the economic, academic and equity advantages of community college attendance.”
Carrere said this year’s NextFest presentation would feature PCC academic departments coming together with local business, industry and economic development partners to discuss opportunities for employment in a variety of career fields.
“We’ll have representatives from Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, Rivers East Workforce Development Board and many other organizations sharing valuable insight on local workforce needs, where jobs can be found, and the skills necessary to fill those positions,” Carrere said.
NextFest, he said, would also include details on the PCC admissions process and messages from local business and industry associates who regularly employ Pitt graduates. There will also be academic segments covering curricula options and opportunities for PCC students to transfer to four-year institutions after completing associate degrees.
“NextFest is open to anyone exploring higher education during ‘Community College Month,’” Carrere said. “It will offer valuable insight on why PCC is the best college choice, not only for graduating high school seniors but for any adult learner wishing to skill-up or change professions. I hope it will also go a long way toward dispelling longtime stigmas wrongly associated with public, two-year colleges.”
NextFest registration details can be found online at pittcc.edu/nextfest.